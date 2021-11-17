Harry Potter stars set to reunite for new TV special to mark 20th anniversary

17 November 2021, 07:30

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are going to star in a TV special 20 years on from the first Harry Potter film.

Harry Potter fans rejoice because the original cast of the Harry Potter series will finally be reuniting for a TV special.

To mark 20 years since the first film screened, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will finally be back on our screens.

Titled ‘​​Return to Hogwarts’, the TV show is being made by HBO Max and is set to be released on 1 January 2022 in the US.

The Philosopher's Stone was released 20 years ago
The Philosopher's Stone was released 20 years ago. Picture: Alamy

Here in the UK we’ll have to sit tight as an air date and channel is still yet to be confirmed.

So, what can we expect from the reunion? Well, there will be plenty of nostalgia as the famous HP trio go behind the scenes of the films.

Joined by American filmmaker Chris Columbus - who directed Philosopher's Stone and Chamber of Secrets - Daniel, Emma and Rupert will be on hand to discuss the creation of their characters in depth.

Fans of the franchise will also be treated to special appearances from the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange.

The first Harry Potter film was released in 2001
The first Harry Potter film was released in 2001. Picture: Alamy

Hagrid himself, aka Robbie Coltrane, will also star, as well as Draco Malfoy's Tom Felton, Lord Voldemort's Ralph Fiennes and Sirius Black's Gary Oldman.

Other favourites such as Dolores Umbridge actress Imelda Staunton and Neville Longbottom's Matthew Lewis will make appearances.

While the Weasleys, such as Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Mark Williams and Bonnie Wright, are also featuring, as well as Luna Lovegood star Evanna Lynch and Dean Thomas actor Alfred Enoch.

It doesn't seem as though author JK Rowling will be making an appearance.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reuniting
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reuniting. Picture: Alamy

The executive producer, Casey Patterson, said: “There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago.

“The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films.”

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be filmed at the Warner Bros Studio Tour London and will premiere on January 1, 2022 on HBO Max.

