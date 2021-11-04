The reason why the first Harry Potter book has a different name in the US

4 November 2021, 13:59

The first Harry Potter book is called something different in the US
The first Harry Potter book is called something different in the US. Picture: Alamy/Warner Bros

Fans are just discovering the reason why it's called Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in the US...

It may have been almost 15 years since the last Harry Potter book was published, but that doesn't mean we don't still re-read the books at any given chance.

The first in the seven-part series was released way back in 1997, and was titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

The book follows Harry as he heads off to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the first time after finding out he had magical powers on his 11th birthday.

The first Harry Potter book was released in 1997
The first Harry Potter book was released in 1997. Picture: Warner Bros/Alamy

The title of the book is in reference to a character called Nicolas Flamel, who created a stone capable of giving people immortality. The book eventually sees Harry attempt to keep the stone from Voldemort.

Not all Harry Potter fans will be aware, however, that the book has a very different title in the US - and is actually called Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

The named 'Philosopher's Stone' was JK Rowling's original title, and is in reference to an actual legend of a stone that grants immortality from the Middle Ages.

Harry Potter is the most successful book series of all time
Harry Potter is the most successful book series of all time. Picture: Alamy/Warner Bros

The reason why the title was changed was because the US publisher, Scholastic, thought that kids wouldn't want to read a book with the name 'Philosopher' in it.

According to reports, JK Rowling later said that she regretted this change, and wouldn't have agreed if she had been in a stronger position at the time.

