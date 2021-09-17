Sex Education season four: will there be another series of the Netflix show?

17 September 2021, 12:50 | Updated: 17 September 2021, 14:11

Will there be a season four of Sex Education?
Will there be a season four of Sex Education? Picture: Netflix
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Will there be a new series of Sex Education? Here's what we know about the possibility for season four...

If you're already a few episodes deep into the new series of Sex Education, we're guessing you're eagerly waiting for news of season four.

The third season of the Netflix show dropped on September 17, and it's predictably proving a huge hit with viewers.

Season three sees a new headmistress - named Hope - arrive at Moordale, and attempt to restore Moordale to its former glory.

The series will continue to follow Otis (played by Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey) and the rest of the Moordale gang as they fight against Hope's stringent new rules.

Sex Education season three is available to watch on Netflix now
Sex Education season three is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season four of Sex Education?

We don't yet know if there will be a fourth season of the show. Netflix don't tend to confirm either way until a series has been up for a few weeks, so we may have to wait a little while to find out.

Some of the cast have spoken about their hopes for season four, with Aimee Lou Wood telling Heart.co.uk: "I do not know about it, but I would definitely want to. I’m not ready to say goodbye to it yet. I know that three seasons is like a trilogy, it’s quite neat, but i don't think Sex Education is supposed to be neat. It’s messy. A fourth would be great."

And speaking about what future seasons could look like, Aimee added: "They’re going to have to do something, they can’t be at school forever, maybe they will go onto different things.

Sex Education season three features a number of new characters
Sex Education season three features a number of new characters. Picture: Netflix

"I think that Aimee probably should go to baking school or something. I think it would be really interesting if it does get to that stage to see some people not going to uni because I think thats kind of the thing we’re all taught we have to do is go to university.

"I’d love to see them doing things that aren’t just the kind of prescriptive stuff that everyone does because I don't think Aimee would want to go to uni."

Asa Butterfield also told Cosmopolitan: "We don’t know [whether there will be more.] It’s out of our hands at this point. I wish I could tell you more, I genuinely don’t know."

How can I watch Sex Education?

All episodes of Sex Education seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jason Isaacs stars in Sex Education season three

Who plays Peter Groff in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?
Your need-to-know on the actor who plays Isaac in Sex Education

Who is Sex Education star George Robinson?

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford is now a dad

When did Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford become a dad? And what is his baby's name?

Gogglebox

Who plays Eric in Sex Education?

Who plays Eric in Sex Education? Ncuti Gatwa's age, Instagram and other TV work revealed
Where was Sex Education filmed?

Where is Netflix series Sex Education filmed?

Trending on Heart

Up has officially been named the UK's favourite Pixar film

Up officially named the UK's favourite Pixar film

Lifestyle

There are 37 new emojis coming, and a lot of them are more inclusive

'Pregnant man' is one of 37 new emojis appearing on your phone very soon

Lifestyle

Mikael Persbrandt plays Jakob in Sex Education

Who plays Jakob in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?
Connor plays Adam Groff in Sex Education

Who plays Adam in Sex Education? Connor Swindells' height, age and Instagram revealed
Driving licenses could move online as a new trial begins for learners

Driving license cards to be scrapped as digitalised certificates are trialled

Lifestyle

Where is Netflix's Sex Education set?

Where is Sex Education set and is the school American or British?
Will there be a fourth season of Sex Education?

Aimee Lou Wood on whether there will be a Sex Education season four
Emma has played Maeve since series two

Who plays Maeve in Sex Education?

Your need-to-know on Sex Education newcomer Dua Saleh

Who plays Cal in Sex Education? Dua Saleh's age, Instagram and other work revealed

Celebrities

Some MAFS UK fans have accused the show of being fake

All the evidence that proves Married at First Sight UK isn't scripted
How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there?

How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there on Netflix?
When is Sex Education set?

What era is Sex Education set in?

Mimi Keene plays Ruby in Sex Education

Who plays Ruby in Sex Education and what else has she been in?
Police have issued a warning over the bizarre trend (stock images)

Police issue warning to shop owners over selling baked beans to kids amid bizarre TikTok trend

Lifestyle

Who is in the Sex Education cast?

Who is in the cast of Sex Education season three?