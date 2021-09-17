Sex Education season four: will there be another series of the Netflix show?

Will there be a season four of Sex Education? Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

Will there be a new series of Sex Education? Here's what we know about the possibility for season four...

If you're already a few episodes deep into the new series of Sex Education, we're guessing you're eagerly waiting for news of season four.

The third season of the Netflix show dropped on September 17, and it's predictably proving a huge hit with viewers.

Season three sees a new headmistress - named Hope - arrive at Moordale, and attempt to restore Moordale to its former glory.

The series will continue to follow Otis (played by Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey) and the rest of the Moordale gang as they fight against Hope's stringent new rules.

Sex Education season three is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season four of Sex Education?

We don't yet know if there will be a fourth season of the show. Netflix don't tend to confirm either way until a series has been up for a few weeks, so we may have to wait a little while to find out.

Some of the cast have spoken about their hopes for season four, with Aimee Lou Wood telling Heart.co.uk: "I do not know about it, but I would definitely want to. I’m not ready to say goodbye to it yet. I know that three seasons is like a trilogy, it’s quite neat, but i don't think Sex Education is supposed to be neat. It’s messy. A fourth would be great."

And speaking about what future seasons could look like, Aimee added: "They’re going to have to do something, they can’t be at school forever, maybe they will go onto different things.

Sex Education season three features a number of new characters. Picture: Netflix

"I think that Aimee probably should go to baking school or something. I think it would be really interesting if it does get to that stage to see some people not going to uni because I think thats kind of the thing we’re all taught we have to do is go to university.

"I’d love to see them doing things that aren’t just the kind of prescriptive stuff that everyone does because I don't think Aimee would want to go to uni."

Asa Butterfield also told Cosmopolitan: "We don’t know [whether there will be more.] It’s out of our hands at this point. I wish I could tell you more, I genuinely don’t know."

How can I watch Sex Education?

All episodes of Sex Education seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now.