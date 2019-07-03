How long have Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton dated?

3 July 2019, 11:58

Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are dating in real life
Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are dating in real life. Picture: PA Images

Stranger Things season 3 is dropping on Netflix this week - meaning our favourite kids are returning to our screens. But did you know Nancy and Jonathan are dating IRL?

Stranger Things actors Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton - who play Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers, respectively - may have shared an on-screen kiss last season, but the pair are also dating in real life.

Here's the lowdown on Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's relationship...

READ MORE: Here's how much the Stranger Things cast get paid per episode

When did Natalia Dyer start dating Charlie Heaton?

Natalia and Charlie first sparked rumours they were dating in September 2016, when they went on holiday together in Europe, shortly after they wrapped season 2 of the hit Netflix show.

The pair then seemingly made things official in December 2017, when they stepped out onto the red carpet together at the Fashion Awards in London.

That same year, fans anticipated another Charlie and Natalia photo op at the Stranger Things season 2 premiere, but Heaton was caught in possession of cocaine, meaning he missed the event.

Since then, the couple have shared cute snaps of each other on Instagram and have attended various star-studded events with each other - including Milan Fashion Week in February 2019.

What have the Stranger Things actors said about their relationship?

At the Stranger Things season 3 premiere in Los Angeles this July, Natalia gave a rare quote about her relationship with Heaton.

Speaking to Refinery 29 about the long working days the cast have to work, Dyer said: "It's an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with. It's always really fun."

"We're really comfortable with each other," Dyer continued. "So we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before."

Who else have Natalie and Charlie dated?

While it is not known if Natalia Dyer has dated anyone else, Charlie previously went out with musician Akiko Matsuura, with whom he shares a son called Archie.

Archie was born in 2014, before Charlie was cast in Stranger Things.

Charlie was also romantically linked to actress Anna Friel at one point, after she reportedly left hand in hand with the actor after the Bafta TV Awards in 2017.

Season 3 of Stranger Things drops on Netflix on July 4.

