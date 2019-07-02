Here's how much the Stranger Things cast get paid per episode

The cast of the Netflix original have had a major pay increase. Picture: PA Images/Netflix

By Naomi Bartram

The whole cast of Stranger Things just got a raise — here's who's earning the most!

Netflix is just about to drop season three of Stranger Things (July 4) and by the looks of the latest trailer - it’s going to be amazing.

Luckily for fans of the show, the main cast - Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) - will all be back on our screens very soon.

And as one of the most successful shows on TV, it’s no surprise that the actors get a lot of money for all their hard work.

So, here’s the lowdown on how much each of the actors earns.

Millie-Bobby Brown

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 15-year-old Millie will earn a whopping $300,000 (£230,000) per episode, up from the $30,000 which she made last season.

With eight episodes in Season 3, that means Millie and some of the other main cast members are earning between $2.8 million and $1.2 million per season.

Last year Millie was reported to be worth around $3million, but we can imagine that’s about to skyrocket thanks to Season 3 of Stranger Things.

Asides from her acting career, Millie also earns money through a modelling contract with IMG, as well as other deals with the likes of Calvin Klein and Converse.

Noah Schnapp

Noah has played Will Byers since the show started in 2016, and while he is also rumoured to have earned $30,000 last series, this time around the star is thought to earn $250,000 (£196,000).

Teasing what’s come on the latest series Noah said he still nervous whenever he’s asked about the show because he has “such a big mouth”.

“We all know that we would get killed if we said anything!” the 14-year-old actor recently revealed.

The Stranger things cast are earning mega money. Picture: Netflix

“I still get a little nervous before every interview, because I have a bit of a big mouth and I’m usually the one that says something I’m not supposed to.”

Winona Ryder

The Hollywood actress is also in tier "A" on the earning scale as she'll have raked in $350,000 per episode for playing Joyce Byers, just like Millie and some of the other kids.

Now, Winona’s net worth is estimated at $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The bulk of her wealth is down to her parts in huge films like Edward Scissorhands, Black Swan and The Last Word.

David Harbour

David (aka Jim Hopper) is also rumoured to be on $350,00.

Finn Wolfhard

Like his younger co-stars, Finn - who plays Mike Wheeler - earns $250,000 per episode having previously made $30,000.

And at just 15-years-old, we’d say that was pretty good going.

Caleb McLaughlin

No surprises, Lucas Sinclair actor Caleb is also on $250,000 per episode.

Sadie Sink

Sadie - who plays Max Mayfield - is said to be on $150,000 (£118,000) per episode.

As well as working closely with Millie Bobby Brown on set, the girls are actually best friends away from the cameras as well.

Millie told Teen Vogue earlier this year: "It's really what you see on the show; the best friends are what you get. Right on set, we're having fun playing board games, screaming at each other."

Gaten Matarazzo

Like a lot of the rest of the cast, Dustin Henderson's character is also on a cool $250,000 per episode.