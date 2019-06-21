Netflix release new Stranger Things season 3 trailer - and it looks EPIC

21 June 2019, 11:25 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 12:40

The release date for Stranger Things series three - and Netflix's latest trailer has got us SO excited

Stranger Things season three is due for release next month, and Netflix have just dropped an epic new trailer for the series.

The three-minute trailer is the final one before the new series airs, and all the main cast - Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) - appear in it.

Netflix released the following blurb for the new season:

“It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms.

"When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

When is Stranger Things series three released on Netflix in the UK?

Stranger Things will be released on 4th July.

What have the cast said about Stranger Things series three?

Gaten Matarazzo said: “It’s definitely gorier. If you don’t like gore stuff, I mean, watch it anyway. It’s not for the faint of heart, as some would say.”

And Noah Schnapp added: “Will still has the presence of the monster left, and you kind of see what happens there.

“People have asked, ‘Does Will get a break this season?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure, for the first two episodes. And then no one really gets a break.’”

