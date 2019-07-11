Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp responds to fans speculating about Will Byers' sexuality

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp responds to fans speculating about Will Byers' sexuality.

Noah Schnapp responds to fan speculation about his character Will Byers' sexuality in Stranger Things. **SEASON 3 SPOILERS AHEAD**

After season 3 of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix last Thursday, speculation about Will Byers' sexuality resurfaced.

It came after an emotional scene went down between Byers and his BFF, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

In the show, Will is frustrated with his pals and their new-found obsession with girls, urging them to remember how things used to be before they got girlfriends.

Despite the fact Mike and Lucas agree to play a bit of Dungeon and Dragons with Will - in a scene that mirrored the opening of the season one pilot - they soon disrupt the game to talk about El and Max.

Will then storms out of the basement into the rain, followed by Mike.

Will shouts: "You're destroying everything, and for what? So you can swap spit with some stupid girl?"

Mike then claps back: "El's not stupid! It's not my fault you don't like girls."

Stranger Things fans speculate over Will Byers' sexuality after emotional scene with Mike.

Now, Will Byers actor Noah Schnapp has spoken out again as Stranger Things fans speculate his character's sexuality.

Speaking to The Wrap, Schnapp commented: "It's really open to interpretation."

He added: "While all the characters were out developing and growing up, Will was in the Upside Down and he was alone there, not interacting with or connected to his friends or the rest of the world. And when he got back, he expected everything to just go back to how it was before, how it was when he was normal and when he was a kid and he wanted to go back to the basement and play D&D.”

Schnapp explains further: “All his friends have girlfriends and they’re out dating, and he just wants to have fun with his friends.

"You see in Episode 3, he just wants to play D&D in the basement, and now all of his friends have girlfriends and they are dating. And it’s kind of, when you hear Mike say that line, it’s really up to the audience to interpret it.

"I kind of just interpret it like he’s not ready to grow up and he doesn’t really want to move on to dating and relationships yet. He still wants to be a kid and play in the basement like he did in old times.”

It's not the first time the actor has spoken out about his character's sexuality. Ahead of the season 2 release, Schnapp took to Instagram to share a message with his fans.

The now-deleted post read: "So I thought it would be time to jump into the conversation. I've been reading stuff for a while. I think everyone here is missing the point. An author called Gary Schmidt came to speak at our school this week and he said that good stories aren't supposed to leave you with answers because then you never question yourself and you forget about it. A good book, or a good show leaves a lot of unanswered questions but makes you think. Which is what you are all doing.

"For me, Will being gay or not is besides the point. Stranger Things is a show about a bunch of kids who are outsiders and find each other because they have been bullied in some way or are different."