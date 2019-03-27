Strictly Come Dancing professionals want to ban YouTube stars after Joe Sugg's 'advantage'

27 March 2019, 15:34

Joe Sugg stormed to the final on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing
Joe Sugg stormed to the final on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

The pro dancers are urging bosses not to allow competitors who will automatically sail through to the final because of their legion of devoted fans.

Strictly Come Dancing's professionals are demanding a BAN on social media stars after Joe Sugg's 'advantage.'

27-year-old Joe stormed to the final of last year's Strictly, despite his competitors soaring above him in the judges' scores.

A source told The Sun: "Joe's huge popularity caused some tension last year after he was being voted to stay in the show each week.

"He wasn't the best dancer, so his place on the show was purely based on his fanbase."

They continued: "Now the pros are going to unite and ask for no social media personalities for a year, to give everyone a level playing field.

"The professionals talk regularly on different points relating to the show and this has been a hot topic."

After the Strictly 2018 final, Joe confirmed his romance with dance partner Diane Buswell.

Joe let the cat out of the bag following the Strictly Come Dancing final - which was won by documentary presenter Stacey Dooley - with a gushing Instagram post accompanied with a romantic photo of him and Diane gazing into each others eyes.

The caption read: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special."

Joe's fans voted in their droves during Strictly 2018
Joe's fans voted in their droves during Strictly 2018. Picture: Getty

