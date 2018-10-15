Strictly Come Dancing: What is Strictly's couple choice week about?

The 2018 Strictly Come Dancing line up. Picture: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing has introduced a new themed week for the 2018 series - couples choice. Here's what the celebrities might get up to during week 5 of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing in all it's glitter covered glory loves a themed week.

This year we have already been treated to Movie Week, there is of course the classic Halloween Week and a Musical Theatre Week towards the end of the series.

But this year, Strictly bosses have introduced a new theme for week 5 of the competition: Couple's Choice.

Celebrities and their partners will have to choose between three different dance styles that aren't Latin or Ballroom to perform on the show.

Strictly have introduced their first new dance style for 7 years. Picture: BBC

What are the dance styles for Couple's Choice week?

Couples are able to choose Contemporary, Street/Commercial and Theatre/Jazz for their week five performances.

All of these styles of dance are traditionally not performed in a ballroom so may be a learning curve for the Strictly professionals as well as the celebrities.

Street dance is a style more commonly seen in music videos and by dance groups such as Diversity, Contemporary dance is more lyrical and expressive where Theatre/Jazz could incorporate a variety of styles from Burlesque to Fosse.

A Strictly Come Dancing spokesman told Metro: "This series of Strictly we are introducing a brand-new dance category, Couples Choice.

‘This will give our celebrities and professional dancers an even greater opportunity to showcase their skills and for the show to celebrate even more styles of dance.’

Katie Piper was eliminated in the show during week 4. Picture: BBC

What have the couples chosen?

Lauren Steadman is the first celebrity to reveal what she will be dancing next week with partner AJ Pritchard. She will be performing a Contemporary routine to Running by Beyonce.

The other contestants are yet to reveal their choices yet however Katya Jones teased that Seann Walsh would be playing a busker in their routine which hints at a Theatre or Jazz routine.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday at 9pm