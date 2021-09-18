How long is Strictly Come Dancing 2021 on for and when is the final?

18 September 2021, 17:00

Here's how long Strictly Come Dancing will be on for
Here's how long Strictly Come Dancing will be on for. Picture: Alamy/BBC

When is the final of Strictly and how many weeks is it on? Here's what we know about the 2021 series...

We have been waiting for Strictly Come Dancing to be back on our screens for a whole year.

And finally Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are returning with a whole new line up of celebrity hopefuls.

This time around the likes of Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn will be taking to the dance floor in a bid to win the converted Glitterball trophy.

But how long is Strictly 2021 on for and when is the final? Here’s everything you need to know…

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back on Strictly Come Dancing
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Alamy

How long is Strictly Come Dancing 2021 on for?

This year's competition will feature 15 celebrities and will be back with a full-length series on BBC One.

That means the show should be on for 13 weeks if all goes to plan.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s Strictly was on for just nine weeks and featured less celebrities.

When is the final of Strictly 2021?

If there are 13 episodes of Strictly Come Dancing, then the final episode will fall on Saturday, December 18 which is the last weekend before Christmas.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will be back on the show again, but Bruno Tonioli won’t make it this year.

Bruno will be working on Dancing With the Stars at the same time in the US, with coronavirus travel rules preventing him from doing both.

This means there is a new addition to the panel in the form of former Strictly pro dancer Anton du Beke.

Anton has appeared on Strictly since its first series and stepped in last series to replace Bruno Tonioli.

Bruno Tonioli will not be a judge on this year's Strictly
Bruno Tonioli will not be a judge on this year's Strictly. Picture: Getty Images

The professionals line-up will also see Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones and Oti Mabuse returning.

Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Amy Dowden, Johannes Radebe, Neil Jones, Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Luba Mushtuk will also be back.

The show has also introduced Nikita Kuzmin, Kai Widdrington, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal to the 2021 series.

As for the celebrities, Dan Walker, Katie McGlynn, Tilly Ramsay, Tom Fletcher and Judi Love are in the line up.

As well as Greg Wise, John Whaite, AJ Odudu, Robert Webb, Sara Davies, Adam Peaty, Nina Wadia, Rhys Stephenson, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Ugo Monye.

