Strictly Come Dancing launch 2021: When does the new series start?

6 September 2021, 15:27

Strictly Come Dancing returns this month
Strictly Come Dancing returns this month. Picture: Alamy/BBC

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2021? Here's everything you need to know about the launch...

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens after what feels like forever.

And this time around, the likes of Katie McGlynn and Tom Fletcher will be battling it out in a bid to win the glitterball trophy.

But when does Strictly start and how long is the series?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back on Strictly Come Dancing
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Alamy

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2021 start?

Strictly’s launch date is on September 18.

The BBC shared the news on Friday by tweeting a video of McFly star Tom, holding up a paddle with the number 15 on it.

The accompanying message said: "The countdown is ON! Only 15 days to go until Tom Fletcher and our Strictly stars hit the dance floor."

Who is in the Strictly 2021 line up?

Alongside Tom and Katie, the upcoming series of Strictly will see stars including comedian Robert Webb, Loose Women panellist Judi Love and Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty.

Motsi Mabuse is back as a judge on Strictly 2021
Motsi Mabuse is back as a judge on Strictly 2021. Picture: BBC

Former rugby player Ugo Monye will also be taking to the floor, as well as EastEnders actress Nina Wadia, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and actor Greg Wise are also in the line up.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis will be the first-ever deaf Strictly contestant.

Professional dancer Anton Du Beke will also be a full-time judge on the show for the first time after he enjoyed a two-week stint during the 2020 series.

But he will join Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas on the panel full time, with Bruno Tonioli unable to take part due to travel uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

There will also be four new professional dancers joining the line-up including Kai Widdrington, from the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars, South African Latin champion Cameron Lombard, The Greatest Dancer winner Jowita Przystal and former Let’s Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin.

