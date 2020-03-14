Abby Cohen reveals she's found happiness after ex-husband Ben left her for Kristina Rihanoff

Abby regrets years of crying over Ben and Kristina. Picture: Getty/Abby Cohen Instagram

When Ben Cohen left his wife and childhood sweetheart, Abby, after appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, it was like "a bus hit you," she says.

While Abby cheered Ben on from the audience, he was reported to be getting closer to his dance partner, Kristina Rihanoff. The couple, who have twin daughters, separated in 2014, after 11 years of marriage. The divorce left Abby heartbroken.

The photographer has since revealed on Instagram she's found "the perfect man."

She says "my whole world fell apart when Ben made the decision to end our marriage" in an interview with the Daily Mail. "It's like a bus has hit you."

Abby explains the struggles of adjusting to a new life: "One moment you're a family unit, the next you not only lose your husband but your children when they're with their dad.

"I couldn't handle being in the house without them.

She adds, "He's a great dad to them."

Ben and Kristina had been partners on Strictly. Picture: Getty

"All I'll say is, I was married to Ben and he got paired up with a dancer and now he's with that dancer.

"I'd supported this man throughout his career. We were going to grow old together but Ben chose a different path and I didn't fit in with that, sadly.

She confirms, "it took me a long time to accept, as it would any woman who has married her childhood sweetheart."

Childhood sweethearts, Ben and Abby, together in November 2003. Picture: Getty

However she is quick to point out there is more to her life than being another victim of the Strictly Curse.

"When the Strictly curse is brought up, I find it really difficult as it brings back the dark feelings I had then. I was in such turmoil.

"I've worked really hard and had all sorts of therapy to get through that misery."



She explains the turning point in moving forward: "Once I began to accept that I couldn't change things, I started to feel better and the sun came out.

"I think my biggest regret is spending all those years crying — I don't know how my body produced as many tears as it did."