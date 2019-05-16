Ben Cohen’s ex-wife says Strictly needs better care for contestants' family

Abby Cohen has called for better welfare for the families of Strictly stars. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Abby Cohen has spoken out, saying she feels the welfare of the stars' families needs to be improved.

Former Strictly contestant Ben Cohen's ex-wife Abby has spoken out about the treatment of the stars' families on the show, following the recent discussions around mental health and reality television shows.

Photographer Abby separated from Ben back in 2014 after 11 years of marriage and having twin daughters (Harriette and Isabelle) together, shortly after Ben appeared on the dancing show.

Ben left his wife of 11 years for Kristina, his Strictly dance partner. Picture: Getty

It was reported that Ben got closer to his partner, Kristina Rihanoff, while on the show and wife Abby was supporting from the audience.

Ben and Kristina have been together since and now have a three year-old daughter, Mia.

Abby spoke to The Mirror and revealed: "there could be some improvement" in the way that the show looks after the stars' loved ones.

She continued to discuss the "heartache" of her "really horrible divorce" and admitted she hit "rock bottom" after Ben left her for his dance partner.

Abby isn't the only victim of the 'Strictly curse', professional dancer Neil Jones was cheated on by wife Katya, who kissed her dance partner, comedian Seann Walsh.

Stacey Dooley and boyfriend of three years Sam Tucknott split after Stacey got close to her Strictly partner, Kevin Clifton.

There have been so many splits as a result of Strictly romances, it's quite worrying that there's little to no support available to those who are directly affect by the breakups.