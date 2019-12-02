Furious Strictly fans brand Alex Scott exit a ‘fix’ after glitch meant they ‘couldn't vote’

2 December 2019, 10:34 | Updated: 2 December 2019, 10:36

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Viewers have claimed they were unable to vote for Alex Scott on Saturday evening.

The Strictly Come Dancing ballroom transformed into a glitzy film set for Saturday night’s Musicals Week.

Unfortunately, footballer Alex Scott became the latest star to be booted out after her untraditional Samba to Joyful Joyful from Sister Act failed to impress.

After ending up in the dance off with comedian Chris Ramsey, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood opted to save the couple from elimination.

However, as Burno Tonioli voted for Chris, it was down to the head judge Shirley Ballas to decide and she sent home the former Lioness.

Alex and Chris ended up in the dance off
Alex and Chris ended up in the dance off. Picture: BBC

Fans were furious over the result, and have now branded the BBC show a fix after they were unable to vote for Alex and her partner Neil Jones online.

Read More: Who will win Strictly Come Dancing 2019? Latest odds revealed ahead of quarter final

"Honestly #strictly what a fix. Put through the joke act??? The judges are a joke. Alex should've made the final," one fan wrote.

Another wrote: "Tried voting on app but it said not open refreshed a few times then app said thanks for voting when I never did #Strictly ."

Read More: Strictly's Luba Mushtuk defends Craig Revel Horwood after fierce backlash over 'savage' scoring

"Nobody should have left this week. Voting was a mess.” said a third, while a fourth added: "#Strictly I must have voted about 20 times non-stop for two different couples it's mad #fix#strictly ."

This comes after hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were forced to apologise for a technical glitch which stopped some people from voting.

While the lines opened at 8.10pm, but within minutes fans were complaining on social media that they couldn't get on to vote, while others were receiving messages wrongly stating they had already used their votes.

An update was then issued on the show's official Twitter account, revealing the voting time had been extended to 9pm.

The tweet read: "We are aware that there were some technical problems with the online vote this evening and apologise for that.

"The online vote is now working and voting will remain open until 9pm. #Strictly."

Claudia was later forced to address the problem at the start of the results show, as she said: “Apologies if you experienced any problems voting online on Saturday night.

“There was a technical problem but our independent verifier has confirmed we have a fair and valid result.”

