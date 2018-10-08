Former Strictly pro Gleb Savchenko says he ‘believes in Strictly Curse’

8 October 2018, 10:52 | Updated: 8 October 2018, 10:56

Russian dancer Gleb Savchenko used to appear on Strictly Come Dancing
Russian dancer Gleb Savchenko used to appear on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Gleb Savchenko has spoken out since photos of contestant Seann Walsh and dancer Katya Jones kissing emerged.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones and celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh were pictured kissing after a night out at the weekend and has led many to utter the words 'Strictly curse'.

Now former Strictly professional, Gleb Savchenko, has spoken out about the so called curse tweeting the day the photos were published that he had never believed in it 'until today'.

The 35-year-old Russian dancer left Strictly in 2016 and is now a professional on the US version of the BBC show, Dancing with the Stars.

Many Strictly fans have hit out at Gleb for the Tweet with many wondering why he has got involved.

One fan replied to the Tweet and urged Gleb "don’t drag yourself into it" while another commented "bit judgemental don't you think!"

Seann Walsh and his dance partner Katya Jones
Seann Walsh and his dance partner Katya Jones. Picture: BBC

Since the photos of married Katya and Seann, who is also in a relationship, were published both have now taken to social media to address the situation.

Seann publicly apologised and said: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for."

Read more: Strictly's Anton Du Beke: 'Make me the next James Bond!'

Katya also apologised and tweeted: "I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks."

"I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

She is married to Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones who although isn't paired with a celebrity dance partner, appears in the group dances throughout the series.

Neil and Seann's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries are yet to comment publicly on the situation.

