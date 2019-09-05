How old is Bruno Tonioli and who is the Strictly judge's partner Jason Schanne?

Bruno is returning to Strictly Come Dancing this month. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 judges: How old is Bruno Tonioli, is he married and how much is he worth?

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back this week, which means our favourite judges Craig-Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli will be making their return.

Not only that, but we’ll be treated to a new star in the form of Motsi Mabuse, who’s replacing Darcey Bussell on the panel.

But while we’re looking forward to another season of celebrities, sparkles and SEVEEEN’s, how much do we really know about the judges and their private lives?

Well, here’s everything you need to know about the most flamboyant man on the line up - Bruno Tonioli.

Read More: Who is Alex Scott? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 star and footballer

How old is Bruno Tonioli?

Bruno Tonioli was born on 25 November 1955, which makes him 63-years-old.

Who is the Strictly judge's partner Jason Schanne?

Bruno has been in a long term relationship with his partner, Jason Schanne since 2000.

After the 14th season of Dancing With the Stars - which Bruno is also a judge on - the couple had a commitment ceremony in 2012.

They are both very private about their relationship so there is very little information out there.

Read More: Is Strictly's Motsi Mabuse related to Oti Mabuse? Here's the lowdown

Where is he from?

Bruno was born in Ferrara, which is in northeast Italy, but he moved to London all the way back in 1975.

He is also fluent in five languages including Italian, English, Portuguese, Spanish and French.

How much does he get paid for Strictly?

Bruno has been a judge on Strictly Come Dancing since the first episode in 2004.

In 2017, it was reported that he was paid £250,000 for his two-month stint on the show.

He is also a judge on the American version of the show, which apparently pays him a further £880,000 per season.

Overall, his net worth could apparently be as much as £8 million.

What else is Bruno Tonioli famous for?

Bruno wanted to be a dancer from a young age, and in the 1980s he joined Paris-based dance company La Grande Eugene and then later moved to the Lindsay Kemp Company.

He has also choreographed many famous music videos and stage shows for the likes of Tina Turner, Freddie Mercury, Boy George, Elton John, Bananarama and the Rolling Stones.

You might also recognise him from Elton Jones 1983 video “I’m Still Standing” video as well films and television shows including Ella Enchanted, What a Girl Wants and Absolutely Fabulous.

Bruno released his autobiography titled Bruno Tonioli: My Story in 2012.