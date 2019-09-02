Is Strictly's Motsi Mabuse related to Oti Mabuse? Here's the lowdown

The Mabuse sisters will take Strictly by storm. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Motsi's about to debut on Strictly as the replacement judge for Darcey Bussell.

Strictly Come Dancing is HERE for 2019 and with a new series come a whole host of new changes to the show.

A fair few of the professionals have been swapped with backing dancers, and we have a new judge.

Motsi Mabuse shares a surname with professional dancer Oti, but is a surname all they share?

Motsi (left), Oti (centre) and Phemelo (right). Picture: Instagram

Are Motsi and Oti related?

Yes they are! The two Strictly stars are sisters.

Motsi is the eldest of three sisters at 38 years old, and Oti is the youngest at 29.

The two hail from South Africa and the pint sized duo share the same bubbly personality.

They even appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox earlier this year along with third sister, Phemelo Mitchell.

Phemelo, however, works as an engineer in Cape Town.

The three sisters are very close. Picture: Instagram

What's been said about the 'favouritism'?

There's been a bit of a favouritism row since Motsi was announced as the new Strictly judge.

She has previously served as a TV judge on Let's Dance - the German version of Strictly so she's a great fit, but some have argued that the show could become biased due to their close family connection.

Motsi was a judge on the German version of Strictly. Picture: PA

However, Most has insister there will be no "preferential treatment" and told The Sun: "One of the main points everywhere in my life is fairness.

"Coming from South Africa and being treated unfairly all your life because of your skin colour, that’s been a huge point.

"I really need to be fair and she’ll [Oti] get what everybody else is getting - the main point is that I’m not judging Oti".