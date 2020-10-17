Jamie Laing age, net worth, girlfriend and job: Everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Jamie Laing has been given a second chance on Strictly Come Dancing after injuring himself last year. Picture: PA/Instagram/E4

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Jamie Laing revealed, from his millionaire status to why he quit Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Jamie Laing is set to take to the ballroom floor for the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

While the Made In Chelsea star, 31, was forced to pull put of Strictly 2019, he has been given another chance to compete alongside the likes of Jason Bell, Caroline Quentin and Nicola Roberts.

From his TV career, to his net worth and love life, here's everything you need to know about Jamie Laing:

Who is Jamie Laing and hold old is he?

Jamie Laing is a reality TV star and entrepreneur.

The Made In Chelsea star was born on November 3, 1988, making him 31-years-old.

Jamie Laing will take to the the dance floor for the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

What is Jamie Laing's job?

Jamie Laing first found fame on E4's Made In Chelsea, a reality TV series he joined in 2011 during series two.

Jamie is still a member of the cast, and has gone on to appear in other TV shows and launch other projects.

The star opened his own "premium gourmet sweet brand" called Candy Kittens in 2012 with his friend Ed.

Jamie has also gone on to create and star in podcasts and his own YouTube channel.

Jamie Laing found fame on reality TV show Made In Chelsea. Picture: E4

What is Jamie Laing's net worth?

Jamie is reported to be worth a whopping £2million.

Along with his own businesses and projects, Jamie is also the heir to the McVite fortune.

He is the great-great grandson of Alexander Grant, who was the managing director or McVite's and one of the creators of the biscuits' original recipe.

Who is Jamie Laing's girlfriend?

Jamie Laing is dating his Made In Chelsea co-star Sophie Habboo.

Jamie Laing is dating his Made In Chelsea co-star Sophie Habboo. Picture: Instagram/Jamie Laing

Why did Jamie Laing quit Strictly Come Dancing last year?

Jamie was originally booked to compete in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, however, was forced to pull out following an injury.

The foot injury meant the reality star had to give up his place on the show, with Jamie saying at the time: "I'm absolutely devastated that I'm unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor."

However, Jamie has been given a second chance as he has been booked for 2020's Strictly.

