Is Tom Fletcher leaving Strictly Come Dancing after testing positive for Covid?

27 September 2021, 09:19 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 09:43

Tom Fletcher has tested positive for Covid
Tom Fletcher has tested positive for Covid. Picture: Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing: Have Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden got Covid and will they miss the live shows?

Strictly Come Dancing has only been on our screens for one week, but Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have already been hit by Covid.

The McFly star and his partner have tested positive for coronavirus, which means they will no longer be able to take part in the next live show.

But is Tom leaving Strictly? Here’s what we know?

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have had to pull out of Strictly
Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have had to pull out of Strictly. Picture: BBC

Is Tom Fletcher leaving Strictly?

No, Tom and Amy will not have to leave Strictly, they are just missing next week’s live show.

The dance partners are said to have contracted the virus on Sunday afternoon and are now self-isolating.

They won't be able to practice together for ten days, but will return to rehearsals after this.

The BBC said in a statement: “Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest Government guidelines.

Amy Dowden shared a message on her Instagram account
Amy Dowden shared a message on her Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

They added: “All being well, they will return the following week".

This comes after McFly’s band's Twitter account and his own personal account said he was unwell and wouldn’t be able to perform in Glasgow.

A message read: "He sends huge and heartfelt apologies to all the fans he won't see tonight.

“The show will still be going ahead, we're looking forward to seeing you all and need you guys to sing extra loud for us tonight."

Amy also said on her own Instagram account that she had tested positive but didn’t have any symptoms.

She added: "I have no doubt that over the next 10 days my mind will be going crazy with choreography ideas, ready to get back on the Strictly dancefloor for the live show in week three."

This comes after 36-year-old Tom made his first appearance on Strictly on Saturday evening, where he performed a Cha Cha to Earth, Wind and Fire’s September.

