Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Tom Fletcher's wife, children and net worth revealed

Tom Fletcher has joined the Strictly line up. Picture: Instagram

Who is Tom Fletcher and how many children does he have? Here's what we know about the Strictly star...

Tom Fletcher is one of the lucky contestants who has signed up for Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The star has been part of McFly since 2003, alongside his bandmates Harry Judd, Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter.

Harry famously won the ninth series of Strictly in 2011, so could Tom follow in his footsteps? Here’s everything we know about the star…

How old is Tom Fletcher?

Tom Fletcher is 36-years-old and was born on 17 July 1985.

He shot to fame in McFly and is one of the lead vocalists of the pop rock band.

Tom Fletcher and Giovanna share three sons together. Picture: Instagram

Some of their biggest songs include5 Colours in Her Hair, Obviously and All About You.

He is also one of the UK’s bestselling authors for children, with his books, including The Christmasaurus, The Creakers and There’s a Monster in Your Book.

Who is Tom Fletcher’s wife?

Tom is married to Giovanna 'Gi' Falcone after the pair met at school when he was just 13-years-old.

He proposed to Gi in April 2011 and the pair got married in May 2012, with Tom’s wedding speech going viral.

Giovanna is also the sister of TOWIE star Mario Falcone, meaning the pair are brothers in law.

How many children does Tom Fletcher have?

Tom and Giovanna have three children together.

The couple welcomed their first child, seven-year-old son Buzz Michelangelo Fletcher on March 13, 2014.

Their second son Buddy Bob Fletcher, five, was born in 2016, while youngest Max Mario Fletcher was born in 2018.

What is Tom Fletcher’s net worth?

Tom Fletcher is thought to be worth an estimated $5 million or £3.5 million.

This is due to his huge success in the music industry, as well as his best-selling children’s books.

Tom was announced as part of the Strictly line-up during an episode of The One Show, where he said: “I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this! I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified!

“My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire.”