Who is Judi Love? Meet the Celebrity Masterchef and Loose Women star

How old is Judi Love and does she have children? Everything you need to know about the Celebrity Masterchef 2020 star...

Celebrity MasterChef is in full swing, with a new batch of stars battling it out to impress the judges.

And comedian Judi Love has certainly made an impression on John Torode and Gregg Wallace with her bold flavours and family cooking style.

So here’s everything you need to know about the Loose Women panellist…

Who is Judi Love and how old is she?

Judi Love is a 40-year-old comedian and presenter from Hackney in East London.

Both the star’s parents are Jamaican and she is the youngest of five children. Her mum sadly died with dementia in 2009.

She has completed two degrees, one in Community Arts and Social Science, and a Masters in Social Work.

She first got into comedy when she performed a set in front of her class for a University module and pursued a career in stand up after that.

Two years later, she made her professional debut with a show titled ‘Laughter Is Healing’ and also featured in the hit ITV2 comedy show Pranksterz.

In 2019, Judi also hosted the London Critics' Circle Awards.

This year, the star landed a job as a panelist on Loose Women and regularly appears alongside the likes of Andrea McLean and Christine Lampard.

Is Judi Love married and does she have children?

Judi Love is a single mum of two children, but she has previously said she is looking for love on Loose Women.

The star also recently spoke out about her relationship with her sons during a Loose Women discussion on racism following the death of George Floyd.

She admitted: "As a black parent, having to have that conversation with my son at seven years old and explaining to him, 'you're a young black boy, and you might be put in a situation where you are judged solely on the basis of your skin' is heartbreaking.”

