Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett make red carpet debut as a married couple

Ant and Anne-Marie walked the red carpet together last night. Picture: Getty

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett walked the red carpet together at last night's National Television Awards.

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett have made their first red carpet debut as a married couple.

The presenter, 45, and Anne-Marie, 43, walked the red carpet together at last night's NTAs, and also posed alongside Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall.

Anne-Marie wore a stunning yellow gown, while Ant was dressed in a tuxedo.

The couple got married in Hampshire in August, and first got together in 2018 when Anne-Marie was working as Ant's PA.

Ant and Anne-Marie got married last month. Picture: Getty

Anne-Marie wore a stunning yellow dress to the event. Picture: Getty

The couple got together in 2018. Picture: Alamy

The couple also posed with Dec and Ali. Picture: Alamy

Ant and Dec made history at last night's awards, after winning best presenter for the 20th year in a row.

The duo beat off the likes of Piers Morgan, Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Bradley Walsh to take home the gong.

Taking to the stage to deliver his acceptance speech, Ant said: 'Thank you very much indeed', before revealing that the Tony Blair was in office the first time they won in 2001.

He added: "I'm shaking. You have no idea how special this is."

Dec said that it was 'pretty overwhelming', and they both thanked their wives for their support.

Ant and Dec won best presenter for the 20th year in a row. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "When you get to 20, you cant help but look back at first one, so much has changed in lives, but one thing hasn’t changed it how unbelievably grateful we are to you for voting."

Speaking later in the winner's room, Ant said: "20 years, it’s a long time and to get up there tonight and to be voted for so much has happened and the public are still voting for us it means the absolute world.

"It's the biggest privilege to be on air and put a smile on people’s faces while going through an awful time."