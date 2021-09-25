What were the Katie McGlynn and Giovanni Pernice romance rumours and did the Strictly stars date?

25 September 2021, 13:44

Your need-to-know on the Giovanni and Katie McGlynn romance rumours
Your need-to-know on the Giovanni and Katie McGlynn romance rumours. Picture: Alamy

Katie McGlynn and Giovanni Pernice were romantically linked back in 2017.

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is finally on our screens, and one of the celebs donning their dancing shoes is Corrie star Katie McGlynn.

Katie, 28, who is best known for playing Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street, said she was 'so excited' to be joining the line-up, and added that she "cannot wait to slip into some sequins" and learn a new skill.

The actress has previously been linked to Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice, with reports circulating that they had dated back in 2017.

Here's what we know about what went down...

Did Katie McGlynn date Giovanni Pernice?

Katie was romantically linked to Giovanni shortly after he broke up with her Corrie co-star Georgia May Foote in 2017.

However, Katie recently denied rumours of any romance, saying: “They were trying to make it look like I was trying to have her boyfriend and I really wasn’t, even though they weren’t together any more, just because he’d dated another Corrie actress at some point."

Kate has denied being romantically involved with Giovanni
Kate has denied being romantically involved with Giovanni. Picture: Alamy

She added to The Sun: "I was quite upset about it because I'd not done anything. It was blown up out of all proportion. We weren't dating.

"I don't think he's my type. I'm sure he's lovely but that's why I was surprised with the stories. People were clutching at straws. Nothing happened. I've met him, it was at an awards party and people just decided we were dating because we were seen talking."

Giovanni is a professional dancer on Strictly
Giovanni is a professional dancer on Strictly. Picture: Alamy

Eagle-eyed Strictly fans noticed that Katie followed all Strictly pros - except Giovanni - in the run-up to the show being aired.

Giovanni is now dating Maura Higgins, with the pair recently confirming their romance on Instagram.

Katie confirmed that she'd be competing on Strictly on Instagram, writing: "Pass me those sequins @bbcstrictly 😳💃🏼✨ ⁣

"I AM SO EXCITED AND NERVOUS!! But as long as I don’t fall over mid-routine I’ll be quite happy! And what a line up we have already… cannot wait to meet everyone and start this crazy journey with my new Strictly fam ❤️ ⁣

"Let me know which dance you want to see me try my hand at the most…"

