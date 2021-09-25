Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nancy Xu?

25 September 2021, 15:30

Who is Nancy Xu?
Who is Nancy Xu? Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Nancy Xu is one of the professional dancers taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 - find out her age, Instagram and partner.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is finally here, and we are now getting to know the new cohort of celebs taking part this series.

The BBC show sees a group of celebs perform each week with a professional dance partner, and compete to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

One of the pro dancers is Nancy Xu, who joined the series in 2019.

Here's your need-to-know on her.

Nancy Xu is partnered with Rhys Stephenson
Nancy Xu is partnered with Rhys Stephenson. Picture: Alamy

Who is Nancy Xu?

Nancy, 29, is a dancer who specialises in Latin dance.

She first joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, describing it as a "dream come true" and the "most beautiful gift".

Writing on her Instagram, she said: "I'm thrilled and excited! I cannot wait to start this new journey with all these amazing people and share the magic together.

"Thank you so much Strictly for one of the most beautiful birthday gifts ever, thank you for making my dream come true!"

Prior to Strictly, she appeared on the Chinese version of So You Think You Can Dance?, and she also appeared in the Broadway and West End versions of Burn The Floor.

Does Nancy Xu have a boyfriend?

Nancy appears to be in a long-term relationship with an Italian performer named Mikee Introna Michele.

Who is Nancy Xu's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 partner?

This year, Nancy is paired up with actor and children’s TV presenter Rhys Stephenson.

Is Nancy Xu on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @nancy_xuxi.

