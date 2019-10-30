Will Bayley could quit Strictly Come Dancing as soon as today as he has ‘less than slim’ chance of performing on Saturday

With Saturday’s show just days away, it appears Will may be forced to quit the BBC show all together. Picture: BBC

It could be game over for Strictly Come Dancing star Will Bayley following a all during rehearsals last week.

Will Bayley was unable to dance during last weekend’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing following an injury in rehearsals.

The Paralympian was "gutted” he could not participate in the Halloween special, but was allowed to continue through the competition and return the following weekend.

However, with Saturday’s show just days away, it appears Will may be forced to quit the BBC show all together.

Will suffered knee ligament damage last week during rehearsals when he jumped from a table to the ground without bending his knees. Picture: BBC

Recent reports have said that doctors have told Will he will probably be out of Saturday’s show and the rest of the series.

The star, who is partnered with professional Janette Manrara, is said to have been having final consultations this morning.

The Sun have reported that a Strictly source said his chances of performing this weekend are “less than slim”, and that the final decision should be revealed today.

The star, who is partnered with professional Janette Manrara, is said to have been having final consultations this morning. Picture: BBC

A show source told the publication: “Will is devastated as he’s put everything into the series and a freak injury looks like it may well be the end of the road for him.

"He’s got a final consultation today and that could be it.

“He’s already had a number of appointments with doctors and physios to see if there is any way he can get through, but with each day of training he misses the less likely it is.”

They added: “And the other headache is that he doesn’t want to do any lasting damage that could affect his table tennis career — particularly with the Paralympics next year.”

During the live shows, host Tess explained that Will would return the following weekend to compete. Picture: BBC

During the live shows, host Tess explained that Will would return the following weekend to compete, but that he would not be performing that evening.

Speaking in the VT at the time, Will said: “I jumped off a table, and as I landed, I landed with my legs straight. I thought I’d broken my leg as I’ve never felt anything like it before.”

“To hear the words ‘I absolutely can’t dance’, it was just really gutting. But I need to recover now and come back stronger next week.”

