When does summer Love Island start and how to apply to be a contestant

How to apply for the summer series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

ITV have confirmed that Love Island will be back this summer for its second 2020 series.

The first ever winter series of Love Island will come to an end this Sunday (23 February), and ITV have now confirmed that the show will be back this summer.

ITV’s Be On TV website has posted a new ad for potential contestants, which reads: "How do you fancy finding love in the sun?’ the ad reads. ‘We’re now on the lookout for lively singles from across the country to take part.

Applications for Love Island are open. Picture: ITV

"ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love!

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

"If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away."

How can you apply for Love Island 2020?

If you fancy yourself as a contestant, you can apply online here.

The website states that applications will close on 30 April 2020.

ITV are looking for applicants for the summer series. Picture: ITV

When will summer Love Island be back on ITV2?

The channel hasn't yet announced a release date, but the series usually starts in early June.

When is the winter Love Island final?

The final of the current series takes place this Sunday 23rd February.