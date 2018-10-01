Susannah Constantine ‘has backstage tantrum’ after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Susannah was the first to leave Strictly this year. Picture: BBC

The 'What Not To Wear' presenter was the first celeb to get the boot from the 2018 series of Strictly.

Susannah Constantine and her professional dance partner Anton Du Beke were the first couple to be eliminated from this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 56-year-old fashion expert and her 52-year-old dance partner were given the boot after a set of poor marks from the judges including a shocking 1 from Craig Revel-Horwood.

Now it has emerged that she didn't take her voting out very well according to The Sun.

A source behind of the scenes at the show said: “Susannah ended up in tears after the scores were given out — she takes herself quite seriously and wasn’t happy about it.

“She told people it was to do with her son going off to uni but she was obviously furious.”

“She seemed to hate every minute of it. She ignored the other dancers and didn’t talk to the judges and seemed to think she was above everyone else.

"She certainly didn’t want to join in with congratulating Ashley (Roberts) on her amazing marks.”

However some of her fellow contestants have stepped in to defend her since reports of her behaviour have emerged.

Strictly contestant Danny John-Jules branded the reports 'hogwash' and called his co-star an 'absolute diamond' in a tweeted message sticking up for Susannah.

The story of Susannah Constantine being a spoilt begrudging Diva because she was eliminated, from @bbcstrictly is absolute Hogwash!! She gave her guest tickets to me for my mates @crites46 @AlisonCrichton on Saturday night! She was an absolute diamond 💎#AlwaysHadTime #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/31PpZXrSED — Danny John-Jules🇩🇲 (@DannyJohnJules) October 1, 2018

Saturday night's episode of Strictly Come Dancing was the most watched show that evening, beating X Factor and bringing in a whopping 9.5 million viewers for the BBC.