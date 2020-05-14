Who did Susie Blake play in Coronation Street? And why did her character Bev Unwin leave?

Susie Blake played Bev Unwin on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Who is Susie Blake? And what happened to her character Bev Unwin on Coronation Street? Find out everything...

The Real Marigold Hotel is back on BBC One for its fourth season, with Coronation Street legend Bev Unwin joining the line up.

Alongside Bev, eight other famous faces are heading off to India to see whether they could have a more fulfilling retirement in Puducherry, India, than they could back home in the UK.

But how much do we know about Bev Unwin and her character Susie Blake on Corrie? Find out everything…

How old is Susie Blake and who did she play in Coronation Street?

Susie Blake is a 69-year-old actress from London.

She is best known for playing Bev Unwin in Coronation Street between 2003 and 2006, before a brief return in 2015.

Bev Unwin and on-screen daughter Shelley Unwin on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

She has also played a TV announcer in Victoria Wood's As Seen On TV, Hilary Nicholson in Mrs. Brown's Boys, and recently portrayed Miss Marple in The Mirror Crack'd.

Susie also played the character of Madame Morrible in the West End production of Wicked, replacing Miriam Margolyes between 2007 and 2008.

Why did Bev Unwin leave Coronation Street?

Bev left the cobbles back in 2006 shortly after the tragic death of her fiancé Fred Elliott.

Fred died on their wedding day before they could tie the knot and the grieving barmaid was unable to cope with her grief and turned to alcohol.

Soon after, she left Weatherfield for the Peak District to live with daughter Shelley Unwin (Sally Lindsay) and her baby.

However, Bev kept in touch with friends, and she and Deirdre were always particularly close.

Bev then made a brief return in July 2015 to say goodbye to long-running character Deirdre Barlow – who was played by the late Anne Kirkbride.

On screen, Deirdre was staying with Bev to escape the pressures of her stepson Peter Barlow's murder trial.

But after Anne died in January at the age of 60 following a short illness, Corrie producers wrote her out of the show, and Bev returned to the Cobbles to attend her funeral.

