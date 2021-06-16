Exclusive

Sweet Tooth cast and creators speak out on hopes for season two

16 June 2021, 15:10

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Will Sweet Tooth be getting a season two? While nothing has been confirmed by Netflix, the cast and creators told Heart that they've got their fingers crossed for more episodes.

Sweet Tooth has proved a huge hit since it dropped on Netflix earlier this month, and many of us are on the edge of our seats waiting for news of season two.

The post-apocalyptic series, based on the comics written by Jeff Lemire, tells the story of tells the story of an 11-year-old named Gus (played by Christian Convery), who was one of the 'hybrid' babies born when a mysterious virus wiped out much of the world's human population.

Sweet Tooth is streaming on Netflix now
Sweet Tooth is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Gus is half-boy-half-deer, and grew up in the wilderness with his dad due to the fact that hybrids are hunted by some of the remaining human population, many of whom blamed them for the virus.

Gus befriends a man named named Jepperd, and the pair set off on an adventure across America in search of answers.

If you've finished all eight episodes of the show and are clamouring for more, the cast and creators have spoken of their hopes for season two.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk, executive producer Beth Schwartz said that she's 'hopeful' more will be commissioned, saying: "we're just focusing on season one right now, but obviously we are hopeful and would love to do a season two."

Netflix haven't yet confirmed whether Sweet Tooth will get a second season
Netflix haven't yet confirmed whether Sweet Tooth will get a second season. Picture: Netflix

She added: "We'd like to answer some questions that we left open."

Adeel Akhtar, who plays Dr. Aditya Singh, said he doesn't know whether a season two will be commissioned, but added: "from how it's been received it seems as though is heading that way. It seems really popular and people are really enjoying it and if there's an appetite then it's likely. But I haven't got the official word."

Netflix haven't yet confirmed whether there will be a season two, but we'll update you when we know either way.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Justin Theroux played TWO characters in SATC

Sex and the City cameos: All the celebs who featured in the original series
Love Island is back on our screens this year

When does Love Island 2021 start?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow midi dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow midi dress from Albaray

Celebrities

Kirsty Soames went to prison in Coronation Street

Who was Kirsty Soames in Coronation Street and what happened to her?
Kim Tate is set to die in Emmerdale

Is Kim Tate dead in Emmerdale and who killed her?

Trending on Heart

A bride has refused to let her friend bring her baby to the wedding

'I refuse to let my bridesmaid bring her newborn baby to our child-free wedding’

Lifestyle

We've got some brilliant boozy and foodie gift ideas for Father's Day

Father's Day alcohol and food gifts: From whisky and cocktail kits, to red wine and cheese

Lifestyle

Abbie Quinnen has revealed the extent of her injuries

AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen reveals extent of burns six months after accident

Celebrities

The best Father's Day flowers and plants

Father's Day flowers and plants: The best deals and last-minute delivery options

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has updated fans on her son Rex's operation

Stacey Solomon left emotional as she shares update on Rex, two, after spending the night in hospital

Celebrities

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher have apologised on Instagram

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher apologise for 'huge error of judgement' after furlough use

Celebrities