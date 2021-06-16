Exclusive

Sweet Tooth cast and creators speak out on hopes for season two

By Polly Foreman

Will Sweet Tooth be getting a season two? While nothing has been confirmed by Netflix, the cast and creators told Heart that they've got their fingers crossed for more episodes.

Sweet Tooth has proved a huge hit since it dropped on Netflix earlier this month, and many of us are on the edge of our seats waiting for news of season two.

The post-apocalyptic series, based on the comics written by Jeff Lemire, tells the story of tells the story of an 11-year-old named Gus (played by Christian Convery), who was one of the 'hybrid' babies born when a mysterious virus wiped out much of the world's human population.

Sweet Tooth is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Gus is half-boy-half-deer, and grew up in the wilderness with his dad due to the fact that hybrids are hunted by some of the remaining human population, many of whom blamed them for the virus.

Gus befriends a man named named Jepperd, and the pair set off on an adventure across America in search of answers.

If you've finished all eight episodes of the show and are clamouring for more, the cast and creators have spoken of their hopes for season two.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk, executive producer Beth Schwartz said that she's 'hopeful' more will be commissioned, saying: "we're just focusing on season one right now, but obviously we are hopeful and would love to do a season two."

Netflix haven't yet confirmed whether Sweet Tooth will get a second season. Picture: Netflix

She added: "We'd like to answer some questions that we left open."

Adeel Akhtar, who plays Dr. Aditya Singh, said he doesn't know whether a season two will be commissioned, but added: "from how it's been received it seems as though is heading that way. It seems really popular and people are really enjoying it and if there's an appetite then it's likely. But I haven't got the official word."

Netflix haven't yet confirmed whether there will be a season two, but we'll update you when we know either way.