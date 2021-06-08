Where was Sweet Tooth filmed?

8 June 2021

Where was Sweet Tooth filmed?
Where was Sweet Tooth filmed?
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Sweet Tooth filming locations: where is the new Netflix drama set and where was it filmed?

Sweet Tooth is the latest Netflix drama to have viewers hooked, and we're absolutely obsessed with the new show.

It's based on a set of comics by Jeff Lemire, and tells the story of an 11-year-old named Gus, who was born half deer half boy.

Gus was one of a number of 'hybrid' children born while a mysterious virus wiped out much of the human population, and he grew up in hiding as many people blamed the hybrids for the virus.

Fans of the show will know that there are some stunning landscapes featured in the series - here's your need-to-know on where it was filmed.

Where is Sweet Tooth filmed?

While the show is set in America (the series follows Gus' journey across the US, from Yellowstone Park in Wyoming down to Colorado), it was actually filmed in New Zealand.

Locations used included a number of places in the South Island and Auckland.

Sweet Tooth was filmed in New Zealand
Sweet Tooth was filmed in New Zealand. Picture: Netflix

Sweet Tooth was reportedly one of only a few productions given permission to film during the coronavirus pandemic in New Zealand.

Filming of the show was interrupted following an increase in coronavirus cases in the country, but it was allowed to resume in October 2020.

Sweet Tooth is available to watch on Netflix now
Sweet Tooth is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about using New Zealand as the location, executive producer Susan Downey told RadioTimes.com: "We looked into New Zealand and after shooting that first episode, it’s like, there was just no other place that we wanted to be.

"Everything seems a little brighter and bigger than real life. And so it made for the perfect setting for this adventure and the crew. It was amazing. I mean, everybody fell in love with it."

Co-showrunner Jim Mickle added: "Originally, we were only going to do the pilot there, just to sort of establish a great, big look, and then do the show somewhere in North America.

"But I think within a week or two, it was like, 'You can’t do this show anywhere else. We’ve got to come back here.' And then it wound up being, obviously, the best place during COVID."

