Temptation Island season 2: Where are the couples now and what happened after the show?

Temptation Island season 2 is airing on E4 right now. Picture: Instagram

Which Temptation Island couples are still together now? And what happened to the cast?

If you’re looking for something to fill the Married at First Sight Australia hole in your life, the Temptation Island has arrived.

Currently airing on E4 every Monday, the show originally finished in the US back in December 2020.

And while it’s only been a few months since the cameras stopped rolling, a lot has happened since then.

So what happened to the Temptation Island couples and where are they now?

Where are Ashley Howland and Casey Starchak now?

Ashley Howland and Casey Starchak have broken up. Picture: Fox

Viewers will remember the awkward moment Casey proposed to Ashley during the finale, right before she decided to leave with Ben Knobloch.

Unsurprisingly, this romance didn’t last very long either and Ben is said to have broken up with Ashley just days after the show.

She told Bustle: "We're in a bubble [on the Island]. Those are the people that you hang out with... and people get their little crushes."

Ben has since accused his ex of kissing Casey when she went home to collect her stuff.

Casey and Ashley are reportedly still in touch, while Ben recently shared photos of his new girlfriend Megan on Instagram.

Where are Kate Griffith and David Benavidez now?

Kate Griffith and David Benavidez are no longer together. Picture: Fox/Channel 4

Right, prepare to be totally confused, because it’s been a rocky road for these two.

On the show, David ended up leaving the Island with Toneata Morgan, while Kate left single.

In December, Kate revealed she was dating David again, telling fans: "After letting you into a small glimpse of my life in an unrealistic & inorganic environment on Temptation Island.

"I've decided I owe no one answers as to decisions that I've made AFTER cameras stopped rolling, REAL life resumed, time & space WERE taken, and REAL conversations were had between David and I!."

But it looks like they couldn’t work through all their problems as the couple have split AGAIN, deleting all traces of one another off social media.

Kate seems to have completely moved on from David as she and her new boyfriend, Anand Sukhadia, often share photos of one another on Instagram

Where are Ashley Goldson and Rick Fleur now?

Ashley Goldson and Rick Fleur are no longer together. Picture: Channel 4

They didn’t have the easiest time on the island, but these two ended up leaving as a couple.

Unfortunately, Ashley and Rick revealed they had split when they appeared on the reunion show a few weeks later.

At the end of last year, Ashley told her Instagram followers that they were trying to remain friends, writing: "I want to thank @rickfleur for being on a rollercoaster ride with me that has come to an end.

“Sometimes we get so comfortable with toxic relationships, but we've learned it's time to grow and move forward separately."

What happened to Gavin Rocker and Esonica Veira?

Gavin Rocker and Esonica Veira broke up on Temptation Island. Picture: Fox/Channel 4

While they started off as one of the most stable couples, Gavin and Esonica called time on their romance before the show was over.

Esonica left the Island with Kareem, while Gavin decided to stay single.

It’s unclear what happened with Esonica and Kareem, but they haven’t shared any photos of one another on social media.

