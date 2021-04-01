Will there be a Snowpiercer season 3? All the details of new Netflix series revealed

Snowpiercer season 3: Will there be another series of the Netflix thriller? Picture: Netflix

Snowpiercer season 3: When will the third season of Snowpiercer come out on Netflix and who will be in the cast?

**Warning Snowpiercer spoilers below**

Snowpiercer has taken Netflix by storm this Spring.

If you haven’t managed to catch it, the sci-fi drama is based on the 2013 movie of the same name and is set in the world which has become a frozen wasteland.

The story follows the remaining inhabitants who are on a train that circles around the globe.

But with the second season wrapping up earlier this week, will there be another series? Here’s what we know about the cast and storyline.

Will there be a season 3 of Snowpiercer?

Yes, TNT has revealed the drama will be back for another instalment, although the details have been kept vague.

According to reports, production on Snowpiercer season 3 has started in Canada already and is expected to wrap up in July 2021.

Read More: How many episodes of The Irregulars are there on Netflix?

While no air date has been confirmed, the first series came out in May 2020 and there was an eight-month gap before the second season.

This means fans will likely get to see the third series in 2022.

Snowpiercer will be back for another series on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

What is Snowpiercer series 3 about?

While the show is based on the film, some of the details have been changed so the next series may go down a different route altogether.

But it will probably continue the story of Layton trying to get the 1,034-car-long super train back from Mr. Wilford.

Fans will also finally find out what happened after the shock death of Melanie Cavill in the finale.

Who is in the cast of Snowpiercer series 3?

The Snowpiercer leads are set to return next year, including Daveed Diggs and Sean Bean, as well as Rowan Blanchard and Alison Wright.

Lena Hall will also be back, and Mickey Sumner, Sam Otto, Annalise Basso, and Steven Ogg.

Chelsea Harris has also been given a regular spot and Archie Panjabi is joining the cast.

TVLine confirmed that Jennifer Connelly will also return for season 3, despite Melanie Cavill seemingly being killed off in the final episode.

Executive producer Becky Clements confirmed: "We are pleased that Jennifer will join us for season three.”

Now Read: Who is in the cast of The Irregulars on Netflix?