How many episodes of The Irregulars are there on Netflix?

If you've just started The Irregulars and are wondering how many episodes there are left, we've got you covered.

The new Netflix show is a new take on the classic Sherlock Holmes story, and follows a gang named 'The Irregulars', who are drafted in to do some work for the sinister Dr Watson.

It was inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and comes from the writer of Channel 4's My Mad Fat Diary.

Here's your need-to-know on how many episodes there are, and how long they are.

How many episodes of The Irregulars are there? Picture: Netflix

How many episodes of The Irregulars are there?

There are eight episodes on total, which are as follows:

Chapter One: An Unkindness in London Chapter Two: The Ghosts of 221B Chapter Three: Ipsissimus Chapter Four: Both the Needle and the Knife Chapter Five: Students of the Unhallowed Arts Chapter Six: Hieracium Snowdoniense Chapter Sevem: The Ecstasy of Death Chapter Eight: The ecstasy of Life

What is The Irregulars about?

The series is a reimagined version of the Sherlock Holmes story, which sees the famous detective portrayed in a different light.

It is based on the classic works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and sees a gang called The Irregulars drafted in to battle supernatural forces in Victorian London.

We don't meet Sherlock until mid-way through the series, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes - who plays the character - recently opened up about how he is portrayed in a different light.

He told Sky News' Backstage podcast: "I think weirdly there's something much more 2020 and 2021 about arriving in a world where we're not even sure if he exists - what he is and what is a myth, what is real.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays Sherlock Holmes in The Irregulars. Picture: Netflix

"When we encounter him eventually in the show, he's very much a deconstructed, fallen version of the man, the myth, the legend. So maybe he feels a bit like we all feel right now."

"What becomes clear is that more than, I think, other versions, this character is self-aware of the extent to which he has created his own myth and is dealing with the bruising repercussions of that. I think that's an interesting place to meet such a legendary, well-known literary figure."

Is there a trailer for The Irregulars?

There is! You can watch the full trailer below:

