The Chase's Mark 'The Beast' Labbett slams new chaser over fears his pay will be cut

31 January 2020, 10:40 | Updated: 31 January 2020, 10:46

The Beast has concerns for his airtime and pay packet
The Beast has concerns for his airtime and pay packet. Picture: ITV/PA

Fans of the show were excited to hear about a new addition to the show - but there are concerns from the other chasers.

Popular ITV quiz show The Chase has recently announced it'd be introducing a brand new chaser to the team, which is very exciting news.

Quiz show host Bradley Walsh, 59, has revealed that a new genius will be joining Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace.

READ MORE: Bradley Walsh net worth - how much does The Chase presenter earn?

Mark has spoken about his concerns
Mark has spoken about his concerns. Picture: PA

However, not everyone is as excited, as The Beast (aka Mark Labbett) has revealed that he has some concerns about introducing a new quizzer into the mix.

The star, 54, has complained that the addition of a new chaser is making him fear for a drop in his pay packet, along with less screen time.

Mark has also raised that he doesn't get as much work on other shows, and said that being a middle-aged white man makes it harder for him to get work as it makes him to wrong demographic for TV execs.

Former school teacher Mark revealed: “I’m gutted about it, to be honest. We only get paid for when we work so a new chaser means less work.

“There will be a point where I can’t afford to do it any more. I’ll have to go back to teaching.

“Last year we only filmed half as Bradley Walsh was on Doctor Who and if I didn’t have other work it would be really tough.”

Mark says he only gets paid when he films
Mark says he only gets paid when he films. Picture: ITV

He added: “I’ve got a slight disadvantage because TV has too many white middle-aged quiz presenters.

“I haven’t had as many offers as Anne Hegerty and we have the same agent."

Speaking about what he'd love to be a part of, Mark said that "my dream would be to host University Challenge.”

