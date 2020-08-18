The Masked Singer 'to be filmed in front of a live studio audience' in September

18 August 2020, 17:14

The Masked Singer UK looks set to return as normal for 2020.

Fans of probably the most bonkers show of all time - The Masked Singer - will be delighted to know it's returning for a second season.

The UK version of the South Korean show proved a huge hit with viewers when is aired in January, and we can't wait to see what the next set of mystery celebs have in store.

Read more: Incredible new Friends homeware collection features replica of the Central Perk sofa

The format of the show is simple - celebrities perform songs while dressed in elaborate costumes, and the audience, judging panel and viewers are tasked with guessing who is behind the mask.

Nicola Roberts was crowned the winner of the first series of The Masked Singer
Nicola Roberts was crowned the winner of the first series of The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

As the show so heavily relies on audience participation, there had been some concerns that it wouldn't be able to go ahead because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to a report by Deadline, there are plans to film the series with a live audience in September.

It will apparently be filmed for eight nights starting on September 14 at Bovington Studios, which are located north of London.

Read more: Stacey Solomon left 'emotional and excited' as she announces new book on crafting and organising

Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross were the first season's judges
Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross were the first season's judges. Picture: ITV

Members of the audience will only be able to sit with people in their social bubble, and social distancing measures will be enforced.

SRO Audiences, who are handling tickets, has issued a warning to potential audience-members, saying: "It is important that you understand that we are not able to guarantee that you will not be exposed to COVID-19. Therefore, you should consider both your own medical health (and any specific risks associated with COVID-19) and that of those in your household or others with whom you may come into contact with. By attending the filming, you agree that you understand the risks."

NOW READ:

Stephenie Meyer reveals she has two more Twilight books in the works

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Davina's one of the stars of Selling Sunset on Netflix

How old is Davina Potratz from Selling Sunset and what's her career history?
Babs is a biopic of Barbara Windsor's life

Who is in the cast of Babs? Meet the actors in the Barbara Windsor biopic
Ronnie Knight and Barbara Windsor were married for 22 years

Who is Barbara Windsor’s ex-husband Ronnie Knight?

Celebrities

Barbara Windsor has been acting since the 1950s

Is Babs accurate? The real story of Dame Barbara Windsor's life
Find out what the original cast of Shameless are up to now

Where are the cast of Shameless UK series one now?

Trending on Heart

There's some beautiful collections out there at the moment

The best summer homeware to brighten up your home

Lifestyle

Olly isn't happy at all

Olly Murs left fuming as scammers use his identity to target charities and fans

Celebrities

The Friends homeware collection is on sale now

Incredible new Friends homeware collection features replica of the Central Perk sofa

Lifestyle

The Pitch Perfect cast reunited to raise funds for Unicef

Pitch Perfect stars the Barden Bellas reunite to perform Beyonce charity single

Celebrities

Hollyoaks is back on our screens next month

When is Hollyoaks back on TV?