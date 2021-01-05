All four seasons of The OC are coming to All 4 this month

5 January 2021, 12:00

The OC is coming to All 4 this year
The OC is coming to All 4 this year. Picture: FOX/Getty Images

The OC is set to return to UK television as a box set on streaming service All 4.

If you’ve already completed all your old favourite shows over the past few months, there’s good news as The OC is coming to UK TV.

We're all in need of some nostalgia at the moment, and All 4 has got us covered by streaming all four series from the 22nd January 2021.

The show was based a group of friends living in a high class neighbourhood of Orange County, California and touched on themes such as class divides and drugs.

It centred around troubled teenager Ryan Atwood who was adopted by wealthy couple Sandy and Kirsten Cohen and went on to form a close bond with their other son, Seth.

The OC was cancelled in 2007
The OC was cancelled in 2007. Picture: Warner Bros

The four series followed the ups and downs of the boys and their friends, including romances with Marissa Cooper and Summer Roberts .

Read More: Why is Gossip Girl not on Netflix?

It also catapulted some of our biggest actors and actresses into the spotlight, including Gotham’s Ben McKenzie and Neighbours' Alan Dale, as well as Willa Holland, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Kelly Rowan and Peter Gallagher.

The iconic series became one of the most popular American teen dramas of the noughties, but ratings did steadily decline following its first season.

When The OC was cancelled in 2007, an online petition to keep it going got more than 700,000 signatures.

The drama also inspired the likes of Gossip Girl, which was written by The O.C. creator, Josh Schwartz.

Unlike many other noughties classics, it seems as though the show won’t be getting a reboot any time soon with Josh denying anything was in the works.

Meanwhile, all episodes of One Tree Hill were also added to All 4 back in October, while other classics 90210 and Dawson's Creek are also available.

Unfortunately, Gossip Girl was recently taken off Netflix in the UK.

The streaming site hasn’t yet issued an official statement on this but it was previously reported that Warner Bros. wanted back the license for the show.

A Gossip Girl reboot was announced last year, and this could another reason why the teen drama is being removed.

It’s thought Gossip Girl could be headed to HBO Max instead, which is where the reboot will be available to watch.

Now Read: The Masked Singer fans convinced Bradley Walsh is Grandfather Clock

