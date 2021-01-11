The Pembrokeshire murders filming location: Where was the ITV drama filmed?

Where was The Pembrokeshire murders filmed? Here's what we know about Luke Evans' new drama.

If you’re ready for a gritty new drama this January, there are plenty to get your teeth stuck into, including ITV’s The Pembrokeshire Murders.

The new real-life crime drama tells the story of the double Pembrokeshire murders committed in the 1980s by convicted killer, John Cooper.

Based on the book, Catching the Bullseye Killer, it stars Luke Evans as Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins.

Keith Allen is also playing serial killer John Cooper, who was uncovered after significant developments in DNA examination.

The mini-series is written by Nick Stevens and directed by Marc Evans and produced by Ed Talfan.

The Pembrokeshire Murders was filmed in Wales
The Pembrokeshire Murders was filmed in Wales. Picture: ITV

But where was The Pembrokeshire Murders filmed and which locations in Wales features? Here’s what we know…

Where was The Pembrokeshire Murders filmed?

Filming for The Pembrokeshire Murders took place in Wales. Locations include places across the west of Wales and also Cardiff.

Some scenes were filmed in Goodwick and Fishguard and along the coastal path.

Actor Luke Evans is originally from Aberbargoed which is a small town in the county borough of Caerphilly, while Keith Allen was born in Llanelli which is in Carmarthenshire.

The Pembrokeshire Murders is airing this January
The Pembrokeshire Murders is airing this January. Picture: ITV

When was The Pembrokeshire Murders filmed?

Filming took place ahead of lockdown, which means the actors didn’t have to adhere to any social distancing rules.

The Pembrokeshire Murders was made by World Productions, who created popular dramas such as Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

Other cast members include Owen Teale as Gerard Elias, Alexandria Riley as Jackie Richards, Caroline Berry as Pat Cooper, Oliver Ryan as Andrew Cooper and David Fynn as ITV News journalist Jonathan Hill.

The synopsis reads: “Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force.“In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases.

“Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s.”

