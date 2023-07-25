How many episodes of The Sixth Commandment are there? When it is next on BBC One and who's in the cast?

Timothy Spall and Anne Reid star in The Sixth Commandment. Picture: BBC

BBC One's true crime series focuses on a chilling story of loneliness and exploitation.

The Sixth Commandment is a nail-biting new series keeping BBC viewers on the edge of their seats.

A chilling retelling of the ‘Maids Moreton Murders', the dark drama exposes the cruel tactics of Ben Field who takes advantage of two elderly neighbours – and kills one of them.

Victims Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin were deeply religious and trusting of those around them, but the former educators soon ended up as targets for the sinister vicar-in-training.

From the full cast list to when the next episode airs on BBC One, here are all the details on the harrowing true crime story.

The crime drama is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Picture: BBC

How many episodes of The Sixth Commandment are there?

BBC drama The Sixth Commandment shines a light on the crimes of former churchwarden Ben Field in four parts.

Each episode delves into a different element of the dark tale, which centres around extreme gaslighting, religion and loneliness.

The first explores how deceitful killer Ben manipulated his first victim Peter Farquhar, the second tells the tale of his next target Ann Moore-Martin, while the third and fourth focus on the suspicion building around Ben and his murder trial.

The synopsis reads: "The Sixth Commandment tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall) and a charismatic student, Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke), set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory.

"It also focuses on how suspicions around Field’s relationship with Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid), Peter’s deeply religious neighbour, unlocked a series of chilling revelations."

Éanna Hardwicke portrays evil killer Ben Field. Picture: BBC

When is The Sixth Commandment next on BBC One?

The fourth and final episode of The Sixth Commandment concludes tonight at 9pm on BBC One.

During the last part of this disturbing and complex story, Ben Field stands trial for Peter Farquhar's murder and conspiring to murder Ann Moore-Martin.

If you haven't yet seen it, you can catch up on the full series now.

All episodes are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Anne Reid plays Ann Moore-Martin in the true crime drama. Picture: BBC

The Sixth Commandment full cast list revealed

The dark drama, written by Sarah Phelps and directed by Saul Dibb, features a few familiar faces in its largely British line-up.

The Sixth Commandment stars Harry Potter actor Timothy Spall as Ben Field's late victim Peter Farquhar.

Timothy Spall stars as Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment. Picture: BBC

Last Tango in Halifax actress Anne Reid plays the doomed Ann Moore-Martin, who almost lost her life at the hands of the cruel churchwarden.

Irish actor and Normal People star Éanna Hardwicke has been cast as master manipulator and cold killer Ben Field.

Annabel Scholey (right) stars as Ann-Marie Blake, Ann Moore-Martin's niece. Picture: BBC

Also featuring in the crime drama is Annabel Scholey, famed for The Split and The Salisbury Poisonings.

Legendary English actress Dame Sheila Hancock stars as Peter's friend Liz Zettl.

Sheila Hancock stars as Liz Zettl. Picture: BBC

Ben Bailey Smith, aka Doc Brown, plays Simon Blake – the concerned husband of Anne Moore-Martin's loving niece Ann-Marie Blake.

Ben Bailey Smith plays Simon Blake, Ann-Marie Blake's husband. Picture: BBC

Conor MacNeill plays Field's nervous friend Martyn Smith, who went on trial for the crimes.

Alongside him stars Adrian Rawlins, Amanda Root and Jonathan Aris.

