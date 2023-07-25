How many episodes of The Sixth Commandment are there? When it is next on BBC One and who's in the cast?

25 July 2023, 17:56

Timothy Spall and Anne Reid star in The Sixth Commandment.
Timothy Spall and Anne Reid star in The Sixth Commandment. Picture: BBC

BBC One's true crime series focuses on a chilling story of loneliness and exploitation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Sixth Commandment is a nail-biting new series keeping BBC viewers on the edge of their seats.

A chilling retelling of the ‘Maids Moreton Murders', the dark drama exposes the cruel tactics of Ben Field who takes advantage of two elderly neighbours – and kills one of them.

Victims Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin were deeply religious and trusting of those around them, but the former educators soon ended up as targets for the sinister vicar-in-training.

From the full cast list to when the next episode airs on BBC One, here are all the details on the harrowing true crime story.

The crime drama is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
The crime drama is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Picture: BBC

How many episodes of The Sixth Commandment are there?

BBC drama The Sixth Commandment shines a light on the crimes of former churchwarden Ben Field in four parts.

Each episode delves into a different element of the dark tale, which centres around extreme gaslighting, religion and loneliness.

The first explores how deceitful killer Ben manipulated his first victim Peter Farquhar, the second tells the tale of his next target Ann Moore-Martin, while the third and fourth focus on the suspicion building around Ben and his murder trial.

The synopsis reads: "The Sixth Commandment tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall) and a charismatic student, Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke), set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory.

"It also focuses on how suspicions around Field’s relationship with Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid), Peter’s deeply religious neighbour, unlocked a series of chilling revelations."

Éanna Hardwicke portrays evil killer Ben Field.
Éanna Hardwicke portrays evil killer Ben Field. Picture: BBC

When is The Sixth Commandment next on BBC One?

The fourth and final episode of The Sixth Commandment concludes tonight at 9pm on BBC One.

During the last part of this disturbing and complex story, Ben Field stands trial for Peter Farquhar's murder and conspiring to murder Ann Moore-Martin.

If you haven't yet seen it, you can catch up on the full series now.

All episodes are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Anne Reid plays Ann Moore-Martin in the true crime drama.
Anne Reid plays Ann Moore-Martin in the true crime drama. Picture: BBC

The Sixth Commandment full cast list revealed

The dark drama, written by Sarah Phelps and directed by Saul Dibb, features a few familiar faces in its largely British line-up.

The Sixth Commandment stars Harry Potter actor Timothy Spall as Ben Field's late victim Peter Farquhar.

Timothy Spall stars as Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment.
Timothy Spall stars as Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment. Picture: BBC

Last Tango in Halifax actress Anne Reid plays the doomed Ann Moore-Martin, who almost lost her life at the hands of the cruel churchwarden.

Irish actor and Normal People star Éanna Hardwicke has been cast as master manipulator and cold killer Ben Field.

Annabel Scholey (right) stars as Ann-Marie Blake, Ann Moore-Martin's niece.
Annabel Scholey (right) stars as Ann-Marie Blake, Ann Moore-Martin's niece. Picture: BBC

Also featuring in the crime drama is Annabel Scholey, famed for The Split and The Salisbury Poisonings.

Legendary English actress Dame Sheila Hancock stars as Peter's friend Liz Zettl.

Sheila Hancock stars as Liz Zettl.
Sheila Hancock stars as Liz Zettl. Picture: BBC

Ben Bailey Smith, aka Doc Brown, plays Simon Blake – the concerned husband of Anne Moore-Martin's loving niece Ann-Marie Blake.

Ben Bailey Smith plays Simon Blake, Ann-Marie Blake's husband.
Ben Bailey Smith plays Simon Blake, Ann-Marie Blake's husband. Picture: BBC

Conor MacNeill plays Field's nervous friend Martyn Smith, who went on trial for the crimes.

Alongside him stars Adrian Rawlins, Amanda Root and Jonathan Aris.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Sixth Commandment is a horrifying true story, dramatised by the BBC.

The Sixth Commandment: What’s the real story behind the series

Big Brother is returning to TV screens this autumn on ITV.

Big Brother to bring back iconic housemates for explosive ITV reboot

Jimmy Karz played greedy schoolboy Bruce Bogtrotter in the hit 1996 film Matilda.

Matilda's Bruce Bogtrotter unrecognisable after quitting fame to become a doctor

Josie Gibson could join I'm A Celeb this year

I'm A Celebrity 2023 rumoured line up revealed including huge This Morning star

Stacey Solomon will host Channel 4's brand new DIY makeover show, Bricking It.

Stacey Solomon Bricking It: Start date and what it's about

Trending on Heart

This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split with Egyptian toyboy

This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split from Egyptian toyboy

Timothy Spall weight loss: Inside The Sixth Commandment actor's health transformation

Timothy Spall weight loss: Inside The Sixth Commandment actor's health transformation

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained
The budget retailer has expanded its handy service to include 32 new locations in London.

Primark launches click and collect at 32 more stores across the UK

Shopping

Stacey Solomon shares footage of Joe Swash's wedding vows as they mark anniversary

Stacey Solomon shares footage of Joe Swash's wedding vows as they mark anniversary

Tourists are questioning whether or not to cancel upcoming trips to Greece.

How to cancel your holiday to Greece: Rights, insurance and cancellations explained

Travel

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Where can kids eat for free in the summer holidays? Full list of restaurants

Lifestyle

King Charles smirking while wearing his royal regalia

Why did King Charles get a pay rise? A look at the details

Showbiz

Women walking and hold fans to protect themselves from the sun alongside a picture of Greece and the wildfires

When will the European heatwave end?

Lifestyle

People walking in London in the rain with umbrellas next to people holding their hands to the sunshine

August weather forecast: Will the UK finally get some sun?

Lifestyle

Jet2 and TUI have cancelled all flights and holidays which were due to depart to Rhodes today.

Major airlines Jet2 and TUI cancel all flights to Rhodes as wildfires rage on

Travel

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged!

Molly-Mae Hague engaged to Tommy Fury after surprise romantic proposal

Celebrities

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has quit social media

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces she’s quitting social media before luxury holiday

Gemma Collins has revealed why she's cancelled her wedding

Gemma Collins cancels her wedding to fiancé Rami Hawash

Vogue and Spencer have opened up about their sex lives

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams reveal bedroom hot streak that ‘will upset a lot of parents’