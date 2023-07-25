The Sixth Commandment: What’s the real story behind the series

The Sixth Commandment is a horrifying true story, dramatised by the BBC. Picture: BBC

The grisly true crime drama starring Timothy Spall and Anne Reid is based on true events.

BBC crime drama The Sixth Commandment has kept viewers in a state of anxiety since hitting screens earlier this month.

The limited series follows the story of two elderly teachers – Peter Farquhar, played by Timothy Spall, and Ann Moore-Martin, portrayed by Anne Reid – who fall victim to an evil master manipulator.

The sinister plot and malevolent main character have gripped audiences, who can't help but second-guess every twist and turn in the tale.

What's more disturbing is that the entire production is based on true events – here, we reveal the real story behind the dark drama.

Timothy Spall plays murdered teacher Peter Farquhar in the gripping gaslighting drama. Picture: BBC

Is The Sixth Commandment a true story?

BBC miniseries The Sixth Commandment is based on the true story of the ‘Maids Moreton Murders'.

Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin were two retired teachers and neighbours who fell victim to a psychopath named Ben Field.

The cruel churchwarden, in his twenties at the time, used extreme gaslighting, flattery and drugs to manipulate them into doing what he pleased.

Luring them both into intimate relationships, then attempting to take their money and homes, Ben preyed upon the elderly duo between 2014 and 2017 in the sleepy Buckinghamshire village.

Ben Field duped victim Ann Moore-Martin into thinking she was communicating with God. Picture: BBC

In 2015, after suffering through months of unexplained illness and cognitive confusion, Peter lost his life at the hands of Ben.

However neighbour Anne survived his ugly plot and as she recovered in hospital, she and her family became suspicious of the trainee vicar's motives.

The PhD student and churchwarden's plan was finally foiled in 2018 when he was arrested by Buckinghamshire police on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Actor Anne Reid, who plays Moore-Martin, said of the series: "I think that the audience will find the whole story fascinating. But what’s terrifying about this story is that this sort of terrible evil is hiding in plain sight."

Timothy Spall told the Radio Times: "What’s so tragic is the optimism and hope that was instilled in these elderly people. It’s so much about loneliness and love, and dreams being fulfilled that are actually too good to be true."

Normal People's Éanna Hardwicke plays evil manipulator Ben Field. Picture: BBC

What happened to Ben Field?

Ben Field was jailed in August 2019 for the murder of his university lecturer, Peter Farquhar, four years earlier.

The jury delivered a guilty verdict at Oxford Crown Court, while the judge sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 36 years.

The former University of Buckinghamshire student was acquitted of attempting to murder Anne Moore-Martin.

Convicted killer Mr Field has since appealed his conviction but it was dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

The former churchwarden was convicted of murder in 2019. Picture: BBC

The diocese of Oxford released a statement following his sentencing, calling the crimes "complex and disturbing".

The message warned: "It’s clear that Ben Field manipulated everyone he came into contact with.

"We’re determined to learn what we can from this extraordinary case.

"The church and wider society needs to be ever more vigilant of those who can be made vulnerable by the likes of Ben Field simply because they are elderly or lonely."

