The Voice judge Jennifer Hudson's career, family and age revealed

Jennifer Hudson takes to the red carpet. Picture: PA

Jennifer Hudson is returning to screens for the 2019 series of The Voice so here's everything you need to know about the actress, singer and Voice judge.

Jennifer Hudson joined The Voice back in 2017 and is now back on the ITV show for its 2019 series.

If you're only familiar with her for her work in the big red spinning chair on the talent show, here's everything you need to know about her acting career, singing talent and family life.

Jennifer Hudson with fellow Voice judges will.i.am, Tom Jones and Olly Murs. Picture: PA

How old is Jennifer Hudson?

Jennifer Kate Hudson was born on 12th September 1981 and is aged 37.

She first rose to fame back in 2004 when she was only 23 as a finalist on US talent show, American Idol.

What films has Jennifer Hudson starred in?

Although she became known for her incredible voice, it wasn't long before Jennifer started appearing on the big screen in films.

Some of the biggest roles she has landed include Effie White in Dreamgirls alongside Beyonce and also landed a part in the first Sex and the City film.

What songs does Jennifer Hudson sing?

J Hud, as she is known by fans, has released three studio albums and a whopping sixteen singles.

She is most known in the UK for her single 'Spotlight' which peaked in the charts at number 11 as well as the single 'And I'm Not Telling You' from the Dreamgirls soundtrack.

Is Jennifer Hudson married?

Jennifer Hudson was married to her childhood sweetheart James Payton in 1999 up until 2007.

Jennifer Hudson and her son David. Picture: PA

She then remarried to American pro wrestler and actor David Otunga who proposed to her on her 27th birthday. The pair parted ways in 2017 but they share a 9-year-old son called David Daniel Otunga Jr.