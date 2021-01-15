The Chase’s Darragh Ennis forced to deny he’s been sacked after fans spot he's ‘missing’ from quiz show

15 January 2021, 11:06

Darragh Ennis has hit back at claims he's been fired from The Chase
Darragh Ennis has hit back at claims he's been fired from The Chase. Picture: ITV/Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The newest Chaser Darragh Ennis has spoken out after fans noticed he'd been missing from recent shows.

Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis finally made his debut on The Chase in November last year.

But not the professional quizzer has been forced to deny he’s been sacked, after fans started to wonder where he was.

Darragh was last seen on Bradley Walsh’s show back on December 2, with one viewer writing: “Have they sacked The Menace? #TheChase”.

Another asked: “Where’s the new chaser at? Only seen him in like two shows #TheChase.”

While a third pointed out that he also wasn’t on recent spin off Beat The Chasers, as they wrote: “Where is #themenace Darragh on #BeatTheChasers? #TheChase @BradleyWalsh @annehegerty4.”

Darragh Ennis is the newest Chaser.
Darragh Ennis is the newest Chaser. Picture: ITV

After reports that he’d been sacked from the ITV quiz show, Darragh, 40, took to his Twitter to explain why he hasn’t appeared in over a month.

Read More: The Chase newcomer Darragh Ennis spills backstage secrets and reveals 'secret competition' between Chasers

He told his followers: "Sigh. I've not been sacked.

"The nature of random scheduling means sometimes we don't have a show air for a little while, and sometimes we're on 2 or 3 times in a week."

He then jokingly added a link to Guinness’ famous 'Good Things Come To Those Who Wait' advert.

Darragh then replied to a number of fans who asked why the shows were aired out of order.

He replied: "Not my department but it can be to ensure a mix of wins and losses each week.

"Sometimes they move a show if a question is there about someone who e.g. died recently.

"But not my gig, the schedulers and producers have a very tough job tbh. Heroes all."

Darragh made his first appearance on The Chase as a contestant back in 2017 when he took on Paul 'Sinnerman' Sinha and won £9,000 for his team.

He recently told us that he jumped at the chance to become a Chaser.

“I thought it was a joke at the start,” he told us in an exclusive interview.

“But very few people knew I was on the show at that point because it hadn’t aired, only my family knew and my friends and it became obvious it was one of the producers.

“They asked if I wanted to talk to my family and think about it and I said no I want to come in.”

Now Read: The Chase's Paul Sinha 'didn't want to imitate Bradley Walsh' as he presents new quiz show

