This Is Going To Hurt's ending explained with Adam Kay facing huge decision

What happens at the end of This is Going to Hurt?

**Warning This Is Going To Hurt spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’ve already binge watched This Is Going To Hurt on BBC One.

The series tells Adam Kay's story of life as an NHS doctor, juggling a high pressure job as well as his personal life.

And after receiving huge praise online, now viewers are desperate to find out what happens at the end.

So how does This Is Going To Hurt end? Find out everything…

What happens at the end of This Is Going To Hurt?

A lot happens in the last few episodes of This Is Going To Hurt, including the tragic death of student doctor Shruti Acharya after she took her own life.

Shruti felt the pressure of long ward shifts at the same time as trying to hold down her studies, and it all became too much on the day she passed her exams.

Episode seven is set two months after her death, and her colleagues are forced to continue their jobs like nothing has happened.

Shruti's memorial is ruined by her educational supervisor Vicky Houghton, who gets her last name wrong and makes jokes.

When Adam - played by Ben Whishaw - later speaks to her about the lack of mental health support in place, she says there’s no budget to improve things.

Adam is also struggling with his own issues as he is facing a tribunal for his conduct on the ward.

Registrar Mr Lockhart tries to coax him into blaming this on Shruti as she can’t discredit the claim, but instead Adam makes a speech calling her an amazing doctor.

He also hits out at bad working conditions and huge NHS workload, adding: "That should be a national headline every time it happens but instead it's wiped under the carpets.”

Later on in the last episode, Adam is left with a big decision as to whether continue as a doctor or pack it all in.

At his friends Greg and Emma’s wedding, Harry turns up and the pair admit they miss each other.

Adam then asks Harry to give their relationship another go, telling him he's going to quit medicine as it's destroyed his life.

But as they chat more, Adam says he's not ready to leave and finally splits with Harry for good.

In the final scenes, Adam gets back to work and sees a woman in labour in the backseat of a car.

He successfully delivers the newborn, but goes back to his car to find he's been given a parking ticket.