This Morning guest Sophie Fairall dies aged 10 after fulfilling Gordon Ramsay wish

Sophie has tragically died aged 10. Picture: ITV

Sophie Fairall has tragically died aged 10 after battling a rare form of cancer.

A brave little girl who appeared on This Morning in July has tragically died of cancer aged 10.

Earlier this year, Sophie Fairall was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue in children.

Sophie's mum Charlotte told hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes that they had chosen not to continue with treatment, after Sophie had a 12-inch tumour removed in February

Her mum said: "We know what the consequences are of stopping treatment, I think for us, quality of life was definitely more important."

Together, they created a wish list of things she wanted to do, and a visit to the This Morning studios was one of them.

Sophie appeared on This Morning earlier this year. Picture: ITV

Another of her wishes was to cook with Gordon Ramsay, which she also managed to do.

Charlotte confirmed her death in a heartbreaking Facebook post, thanking fans for their 'incredible support', and describing Sophie as the "most beautiful, funny, caring, strongest girl ever".

She added: "Who would've thought a 10-year-old could have such a huge impact on so many people.

"It feels so surreal and although I knew she was dying I still can't believe she's gone.

"Sophie had so much more to give and it shouldn't have been this way.

"She was the most beautiful, funny, caring, strongest girl ever.

"She would light up a room wherever she went."

Sophie campaigned to have play assistants in hospitals, and also to improve the 'disgusting' food.

A Just Giving fundraising page in her name has raised more than £55,000 for the children's cancer charity Alice's Arc.