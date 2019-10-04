This Morning fans in hysterics at hilarious video of Phillip Schofield

Holly and Phil's fun presenting style is a big hit with viewers. Picture: ITV

A video montage of Phillip Schofield laughing posted to Instagram has delighted This Morning viewers

This Morning fans were in hysterics at a video montage of Phillip Schofield posted to the This Morning Instagram page.

The clip, captioned: "@schofe laughing solidly for 25 seconds is the video we never knew we needed! 🤣⁠ #thismorning #funny #laugh".

Fans rushed to the comment section to voice their approval of the hilarious clip, with one writing: "Would love to work with you two my sense of humour right there".

Another added: "You lucky pair, best job in the world".

And a third wrote: "I could watch this over and over again".

It was recently reported that Holly and Phil will earn a whopping £150,000 more a year for working an extra half an hour when This Morning extends its time slot following Jeremy Kyle's axe.

The new longer show would see the hosts reading out viewers' "funny letters and emails", according to a report by the Mirror.

ITV bosses are reportedly planning to make mornings "more of a live event", with a 30 minute news bulletin kicking off the day at 6am, followed by Good Morning Britain at 6:30am.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid would then hand over to Lorraine Kelly at 9am, before Holly and took over at 10am.

A proposal given to an ITV focus group reads: “From crying with laughter at naughty pictures innocent kids have drawn to recalling personal funny and relatable anecdotes.

“Nothing is off limits as they talk about the stories and pictures of the day that have grabbed their attention.

“The show would have more interaction between the end of each show and a smoother handover between presenters into the next show.

“Eg. Lorraine may chat with Phil and Holly to hand over each day.”

The Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled after a man named Steve Dymond died days after appearing on the programme.

ITV said at the time: "Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

