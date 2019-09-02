This Morning viewers rally round super slimmer's bid for skin removal surgery after shedding 19 stone

2 September 2019, 11:31

Dibsy looks like a totally different person after losing 19 stone
Dibsy looks like a totally different person after losing 19 stone. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Dibsy returned to the This Morning sofa with a weight loss update for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Darren 'Dibsy' McClintock has been praised by the public after he returned to the This Morning sofa today to give hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield an update on his weight loss battle.

The 28-year-old first hit the headlines after he appeared on the ITV show weighing nearly 40 stone last October.

And now Middlesbrough-born Dibsy has been praised by viewers after he revealed he’s lost a whopping 19 stone in just under a year.

Aided by personal trainer Mike Hind, he now weighs just over 20 stone and wants to drop another stone by October.

Dibsy's personal trainer Mike helped him lose 19 stone
Dibsy's personal trainer Mike helped him lose 19 stone. Picture: ITV

Read More: Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's floral mini dress from Oasis

Speaking about his incredible journey, Dibsy said: “Doctors have now taken me off all medication, I’m on no medication whatsoever and my heart is now beating at a normal rate.”

Adding that he has taken “no diet pills, no potions and no shakes”, fitness expert Mike revealed he’s achieved the results by eating 3000 calories and training three times a day, as well as “determination and will power”.

Unfortunately, while Dibsy is feeling better than ever, his dramatic transformation has left him with three to four stone of excess skin, which he admits is starting to impact his life.

Read More: This Morning cooking section descends in to chaos as helicopter makes shock landing on set

Dibsy revealed he has four stone of excess skin
Dibsy revealed he has four stone of excess skin. Picture: ITV

After urging the super slimmer to set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for surgery to remove his excess skin, Holly, 38, and Phil, 57, then vowed to donate cash themselves.

Phil said: “The show will put some money in and Holly and I will put some money in to start you off.”

Holly and Phil vowed to help raise money for Dibsy's excess skin surgery
Holly and Phil vowed to help raise money for Dibsy's excess skin surgery. Picture: ITV

And viewers watching at home rushed to praise him, as one wrote on Twitter: “@thismorning #dibsy looks amazing. Such and inspiration and the bond you have with your trainer is wonderful. Good luck on your journey kiddo your smashing this.”

Another wrote: “@thismorning #DIBSY this guy is such an inspiration & should be extremely proud of himself. WELL DONE #SUPPORTDIBSY #ThisMorning @hollywills @Schofe.”

While a third added: "@thismorning amazing Dibsy, definitely set up that crowd funding page please!"

And a fourth said: “Insane that Dibsy lost all that through determination, exercise and healthy diet and the funding isn’t available for him, but would of been if he’d taken an easier route! Insane @thismorning You should be so proud of yourself Dibsy.”

