This Morning cooking section descends in to chaos as helicopter makes shock landing on set

23 August 2019, 14:00

John Torode was trying to do a pasta cooking segment, but things didn't quite go to plan...

This Morning descended into chaos earlier today when a helicopter made an unexpected landing on set during a cooking segment.

John Torode was trying to do a pasta-cooking demonstration for Rochelle Humes and Davina McCall from Chesil Beach, but was interrupted by the unexpected landing.

Watching on, Rochelle said: "What's happening? They're coming to land!"

The helicopter crashed the live segment
The helicopter crashed the live segment. Picture: ITV

And Davina added: "What? They're actually landing!"

The pair could barely contain their giggles while shouting: "Keep cooking!"

John then said: "Oh dear. There's a helicopter landing right now. I've been to some severely strange places in my life, but I'll keep on going I suppose. As long as you guys are alright. Pasta's cooking. It's fresh pasta. The carb house here has a heliport, and I didn't know he was going to come in. But anyway, we might as well keep on going."

When the clip was posted on Twitter, fans were in hysterics.

Fans were in hysterics at the unfortunate moment
Fans were in hysterics at the unfortunate moment. Picture: ITV

One person wrote: "John Torode you pure legend...I’m sorry but had me and kids in fits of giggles"

Another added: "How long is Chesil Beach? And the researcher put the setup next to the heliport? Kudos for Torode for carrying on.."

A third wrote: "Poor @JohnTorode1 but absolutely hilarious, I’m crying with laughter!"

