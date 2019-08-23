This Morning cooking section descends in to chaos as helicopter makes shock landing on set
23 August 2019, 14:00
John Torode was trying to do a pasta cooking segment, but things didn't quite go to plan...
This Morning descended into chaos earlier today when a helicopter made an unexpected landing on set during a cooking segment.
John Torode was trying to do a pasta-cooking demonstration for Rochelle Humes and Davina McCall from Chesil Beach, but was interrupted by the unexpected landing.
Watching on, Rochelle said: "What's happening? They're coming to land!"
And Davina added: "What? They're actually landing!"
The pair could barely contain their giggles while shouting: "Keep cooking!"
John then said: "Oh dear. There's a helicopter landing right now. I've been to some severely strange places in my life, but I'll keep on going I suppose. As long as you guys are alright. Pasta's cooking. It's fresh pasta. The carb house here has a heliport, and I didn't know he was going to come in. But anyway, we might as well keep on going."
When the clip was posted on Twitter, fans were in hysterics.
One person wrote: "John Torode you pure legend...I’m sorry but had me and kids in fits of giggles"
Another added: "How long is Chesil Beach? And the researcher put the setup next to the heliport? Kudos for Torode for carrying on.."
A third wrote: "Poor @JohnTorode1 but absolutely hilarious, I’m crying with laughter!"