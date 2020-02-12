Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in This Morning disaster as broken audio makes show 'unwatchable'

12 February 2020, 11:57 | Updated: 12 February 2020, 12:16

ITV viewers noticed audio issues during This Morning
ITV viewers noticed audio issues during This Morning. Picture: ITV

The ITV hub seemingly had some issues during This Morning on Wednesday.

A technical glitch on This Morning forced viewers to turn over Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield today.

After the presenters chatted about toilet paper with Alice Beer, fans of the show who were watching on ITV Hub noticed that the audio kept cutting out which meant they missed key moments.

One person fumed on Twitter: “@thismorning @ITV please fix the audio !!”

“ITV what's wrong with the hub app? The sound is breaking up. Unwatchable,” said a second.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: ITV

And a third added: "What's going on with the sound today? I'm in Portsmouth and it's cutting out every other second…….."

Read More: Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £85 leopard print dress from & Other Stories

A fourth begged ITV to sort out the audio before Friends star David Schwimmer appeared, as they wrote: "Please sort audio before David Schwimmer! What's going on."

Read More: This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left baffled as flatearther tries to convince them the earth is flat

ITV Hub is yet to comment on the issue, but le's hope it's back up and running soon!

This comes after Holly, 38, and Phil, 57, were left baffled on Tuesday when Mark Sargent, a believer in the flat-earth theory, appeared on the show.

While humans have known the Earth is round for over 2,000 years, there are many people across the globe who believe that the earth is flat.

Mark explained his theories, before Holly hit back saying she had spoken to Major Tim Peake from outer space back in 2016 live on This Morning.

Mark disagreed and told Holly she was talking to a military officer in that interview and "nothing more".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent was sent into chaos as an act went wrong

Britain's Got Talent auditions descend into panic as magic act goes wrong, forcing Simon Cowell to step in
David Schwimmer has responded to the rumours

David Schwimmer speaks out on Friends reunion rumours

Tyler Moon could be returning to EastEnders

Is Tyler Moon returning to EastEnders? Actor Tony Discipline sends fans wild as he hints at comeback
Shaughna will reveal her feelings for Luke tonight

Shaughna will admit feelings for Luke M in tonight's shock Love Island twist
Netflix have revealed how to find out the first thing you ever watched on their service

Netflix users go wild for hack that lets you see the first thing you ever watched

Trending on Heart

This packing hack is a game changer

Holidaymaker shares unusual packing hack that fits five days of clothes into hand luggage

Lifestyle

The unique-looking coin has fetched over £100 on eBay

Unique £1 'mistake' coin sells for a whopping £112 on eBay

Lifestyle

Disney is opening a new Frozen Land in Paris

First look pictures of new Disneyland Paris ‘Frozen Land’ reveal Elsa’s palace and icy mountains

Lifestyle

Would you try it? (stock images)

A 'classic pasta and gravy dish' has divided the internet

Food & Health

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland

Who is Kelvin Fletcher’s wife Liz Marsland and how many children do they have? Inside the Strictly winner’s marriage

Celebrities