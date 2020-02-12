Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in This Morning disaster as broken audio makes show 'unwatchable'

ITV viewers noticed audio issues during This Morning. Picture: ITV

The ITV hub seemingly had some issues during This Morning on Wednesday.

A technical glitch on This Morning forced viewers to turn over Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield today.

After the presenters chatted about toilet paper with Alice Beer, fans of the show who were watching on ITV Hub noticed that the audio kept cutting out which meant they missed key moments.

One person fumed on Twitter: “@thismorning @ITV please fix the audio !!”

“ITV what's wrong with the hub app? The sound is breaking up. Unwatchable,” said a second.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: ITV

And a third added: "What's going on with the sound today? I'm in Portsmouth and it's cutting out every other second…….."

A fourth begged ITV to sort out the audio before Friends star David Schwimmer appeared, as they wrote: "Please sort audio before David Schwimmer! What's going on."

ITV Hub is yet to comment on the issue, but le's hope it's back up and running soon!

This comes after Holly, 38, and Phil, 57, were left baffled on Tuesday when Mark Sargent, a believer in the flat-earth theory, appeared on the show.

While humans have known the Earth is round for over 2,000 years, there are many people across the globe who believe that the earth is flat.

Mark explained his theories, before Holly hit back saying she had spoken to Major Tim Peake from outer space back in 2016 live on This Morning.

Mark disagreed and told Holly she was talking to a military officer in that interview and "nothing more".