This Morning viewers shocked as naturists reveal they can legally walk down the street naked

Is it legal to be naked in public places in the UK? Two naturists have revealed all on This Morning.

This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Rochelle Humes were left speechless when two naturists revealed they could legally walk down the street naked.

Pam Fraser and Mark Bass appeared on the show from British Naturists to argue that verbal abuse against them should be made a hate crime.

But after speaking about special events that are held for naturists, the pair revealed it’s not actually illegal to walk down the street naked.

Naturists Pam and Mark appeared on This Morning. Picture: ITV

When quizzed by Eamonn, 60, Pam revealed that while she feels no need to be naked in public places, it is not actually against the law.

Shocked Rochelle, 30, then gasped: “I had no idea!”

And Twitter users also had their say, as one replied: "Do these #naturists walk to the shop like that? There’s a place for this, and that isn’t on Morning TV #ThisMorning."

"I have nothing against naturists...but you should do it in nature, you can’t expect to walk around central London naked! " said another.

Is it illegal to be naked in public in the UK?

Under Section 66 of Sexual Offences Act 2003, it’s not an offence to be naked in public in England and Wales.

However, an individual could be arrested if it can be proven they stripped off with the intent to shock or cause upset.

There is also no Scottish law specifically against public nudity, but incidents can be classed as “offending public decency” and being a “breach of the peace.”

According to the Crown Prosecution Service "a balance needs to be struck between the naturist's right to freedom of expression and the right of the wider public to be protected from harassment, alarm and distress".

Eamonn Holmes and Rochelle Humes interviewed the naturists. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere in the chat, Mark and Pam revealed some of their fellow naturists have been victims of verbal abuse.

They are currently campaigning to have “the laws to realigned” so police can intervene before things escalate to physical assault.

Mark explained: “People misunderstand what naturism is about, we get threats and abuse because we’re a little bit different.”

Pam went on to say: “I choose to do it because it includes everybody, it stems from a good place, It’s very inclusive.

“I think it’s important you’re happy in your own self and your own skin now that social media plays a big part in how you look at yourself. It’s a welcoming and positive place to be and means you don’t have to fit any social structure.”

Before Mark added: “It’s about seeking that acceptance, a lot of people feeling intimidated by society because of how they look. But we’re respected and we respect one another.”

