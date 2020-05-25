Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning this week?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are taking the week off for half term. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are presenting This Morning this week, and this is why.

This Morning has continued to air amid the coronavirus pandemic with a skeleton crew and social distancing rules in place.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been hosting the morning show, but are set for a week off.

Instead Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will be taking over.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will be hosting the show for the week instead. Picture: ITV

Holly and Phil are not presenting this week as it is half term.

Although schools are not open, the pair usually always have the half term period off.

The pair will be back next week.

This week, Ruth and Eamonn will be presenting the show from 10am to 12:30am.

How is This Morning still airing amid lockdown?

The day after lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Holly and Phil explained why the show was continuing to air.

They said on the show: "Let's start off by explaining probably for the first time ever, why we are here today.

"The government has classed us as essential workers for the time being."

They added: "We are running with a skeleton staff and for now on, with lots of people working from home."

