Why is Dermot O'Leary not on This Morning?

Where is Dermot on This Morning and why has he been replaced?

The This Morning line up has had a shake up today, as Dermot O’Leary is missing.

Dermot joined the show as a permanent host back in January 2020 alongside Alison Hammond, after the pair replaced Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

But while the star is usually seen on our screens every Friday, he has been replaced by Josie Gibson today.

So, where is Dermot on This Morning and why is he missing?

Dermot, 48, has got the day off this Friday, with Josie replacing him alongside Alison.

Holly Willoughby, 41, shared the announcement at the end of Thursday’s show, telling viewers: "On tomorrow's show it's double trouble. Josie will be joining Alison for Friday's This Morning."

Phillip Schofield, 59, added: "They'll also be going head to head in a brand new guessing game, What The Hack?"

Alison, 47, went on to post a video with Josie, 37, on Instagram as they danced in a car.

This is the first time the two women will have hosted the show together, with Josie recently fronting This Morning alongside Holly as Phil isolated with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Eamon and Ruth previously hosted Friday’s edition for 14 years before they were replaced last year.

Speaking of her new hosting duties at the time, Alison said: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning - initially for a few months - that I would still be there 19 years later.

“I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much. I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot.”

Eamonn, 61, has since left This Morning after he joined GB news with his own show.

Speaking on his new job, Eamonn said in a statement: "I've spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet.

"It's just the kind of shake-up the industry needs."